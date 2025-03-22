What To Do If Your Frozen Steak's Packaging Is Damaged

The convenience of having a steak or two ready in the freezer is hard to beat. You can take the meat out when you're ready to cook it and even stock up if a store is running an extra good deal. But as things get reshuffled in your freezer over time, the steak packaging can get damaged. Recognizing whether that steak is still safe to eat or not is one of the food safety tips every home cook needs to know. According to the USDA, if the package gets damaged after the steak is already frozen, the meat remains safe to eat.

Frozen food is safe without preservatives because freezing stops the growth of bacteria. As long as your steak was stored below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, there's nothing to worry about in terms of safety. That said, if you didn't notice the compromised package straight away, you might see bits of freezer burn on your frozen steak — that happened because the meat came in contact with the air inside your freezer. Freezer-burnt food will not make you sick, although it does have a slightly changed quality. To prevent further freezer burn and quality damage to your steak, rewrap it in plastic or aluminum foil and place it inside another bag for maximum protection from the air.