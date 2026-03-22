Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Is Better For Vegan And Vegetarian Groceries?
Maintaining a plant-based diet is easier than ever. Nowadays, there are plenty of grocery store chains you can shop at if you're vegan, and Aldi and Trader Joe's are two of the best. But which one is better? Each has its own unique advantage. Tasting Table asked two certified registered dietitians their take on this hotly contested rivalry.
According to Lena Bakovic, MS, RD, CNSC, and author at VNutrition, "you can't go wrong with either store if you're eating plant-based." The difference, she explains, often comes down to how you shop. You may prefer to cook from scratch at home to save a few bucks, in which case you should always buy your pantry staples at Aldi.
On the other hand, you may live a busy lifestyle and appreciate a quick and easy plant-based frozen dinner. That's where Trader Joe's has you covered. Kat Benson, a certified registered dietitian and board-certified specialist in sports dietetics at VNutrition, agreed with Bakovic, noting that "it's less that one is objectively better and more that they serve slightly different needs."
Why Aldi works well for plant-based shoppers
If you're on a budget and prefer to meal prep using fresh, whole-food ingredients, Aldi has got Trader Joe's beat. It's just one of many things Aldi does better than Trader Joe's. "Aldi often has more of the ingredient side of things, where people can find options like grains, beans, frozen vegetables, and other staples," stated Kat Benson. Whether you're assembling a loaded grain bowl, cooking up a stir-fry, or making an Instant Pot chili, Aldi's canned, frozen, and fresh staples are often cheaper than Trader Joe's, helping you make healthy and balanced meals without the markup.
Lena Bakovic described Aldi as "that dependable friend who always has your back when you're on a budget." Some of her favorite items at Aldi include dried and canned beans and lentils, as they have a long shelf life. She's also partial to rolled and quick oats for a quick, tasty breakfast, as well as frozen mixed veggies when you can't be bothered with kitchen prep but still need extra fiber and nutrients. Benson agrees that these basic ingredients "make it easy to put together bowls, soups, or grain-based meals without needing a lot of specialty products." And that's where Aldi falls short.
You won't find many specialty items, such as meat or seafood substitutes, vegan cheeses, or prepared plant-based foods at Aldi. Sure, they have a few, but the selection is much more limited than Trader Joe's. On the bright side, though, you have full control over what you eat compared to relying on ultra-processed plant-based meats that may not be the best choice day in and day out. However, if you don't have the time to prep ingredients, Aldi's selection may feel limited.
Why Trader Joe's appeals to vegan shoppers
While Aldi is the reliable friend who's got you covered on basics, Trader Joe's "is more like the adventurous foodie friend who always has something new and interesting to share," said Lena Bakovic. You'll find a range of "meat and cheese alternatives, flavored tofu, ready-to-eat vegan meals, and produce you probably won't see anywhere else," she added. Benson concurred that the convenience factor is a big reason why Trader Joe's is so popular. Whether you work long hours or are wrangling a gaggle of kids, it's hard to deny the allure of an easy weeknight dinner that's ready in under 30 minutes. It's almost like getting a bit of your life back when shopping at Trader Joe's.
At Trader Joe's, Bakovic told Tasting Table that she loves the frozen cauliflower rice and pre-made salads, which make meal prep a cinch. She also recommends the vegan cheeses, dairy-free desserts, and specialty yogurts that feel indulgent and fun to eat. Some of our favorite vegan snacks at Trader Joe's include the Passion Fruit Sorbet, Jerk-Style Plantain Chips, and Crunchy Curls. Benson swears by Trader Joe's snack bars, such as the PB&J Bar — which she says are great before workouts, since they provide a quick and easy energy boost. Trader Joe's abundance of fun, pre-packaged, and plant-based entrées and snacks has a downside, though.
From the higher markup for ready-to-eat foods to the concerning number of recalls on items like frozen foods and salad kits — and the fact that some vegetarian and vegan items get discontinued — Trader Joe's isn't all it's cracked up to be. Still, despite these negatives, it's one of the best grocery stores for plant-based items. If you have an Aldi and Trader Joe's nearby, shop at both for a balance of affordable staples and indulgent, prepared foods and snacks.