Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Is Better For Vegan And Vegetarian Groceries?

Maintaining a plant-based diet is easier than ever. Nowadays, there are plenty of grocery store chains you can shop at if you're vegan, and Aldi and Trader Joe's are two of the best. But which one is better? Each has its own unique advantage. Tasting Table asked two certified registered dietitians their take on this hotly contested rivalry.

According to Lena Bakovic, MS, RD, CNSC, and author at VNutrition, "you can't go wrong with either store if you're eating plant-based." The difference, she explains, often comes down to how you shop. You may prefer to cook from scratch at home to save a few bucks, in which case you should always buy your pantry staples at Aldi.

On the other hand, you may live a busy lifestyle and appreciate a quick and easy plant-based frozen dinner. That's where Trader Joe's has you covered. Kat Benson, a certified registered dietitian and board-certified specialist in sports dietetics at VNutrition, agreed with Bakovic, noting that "it's less that one is objectively better and more that they serve slightly different needs."