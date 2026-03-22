5 Cooking Shows Worth Watching On Tubi (For Free)

For those of us who grew up watching Julia Child, you know, tuning in to a cooking show can be a therapeutic experience. You don't always need fast-paced, Formula 1-style events going on in the kitchen. Sometimes, you just want to learn a new technique, be fascinated by a new ingredient, or watch a chef construct a beautiful meal. It's on "America's Test Kitchen" where all of these things and so much more can be consumed. After a total of 22 seasons, 16 of which are available on Tubi, "America's Test Kitchen" has cracked the code on what makes cooking TV so enjoyable.

"America's Test Kitchen" has a variety of faces, each bringing a different energy and light to the kitchen. Co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison became the faces of the show after the Christopher Kimball controversy and his departure in 2015, but they're rarely alone. Other chefs and experts pop in to talk about testing kitchen gadgets, tasting techniques and the science behind them, tips and tricks from Cook's Illustrated magazine (the parent publication of "America's Test Kitchen"), as well as respond to emails and letters from viewers.

Recipes and ingredients go through countless tests before even getting on the show, and viewers get to see all of the behind-the-scenes rigamarole of that, which, for a lot of home chefs, is like getting a peek behind the curtain. "America's Test Kitchen" is a great example of how a dish doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious. It's a show for the home chef who wants to not just understand the what, but the why. Julia would be proud.