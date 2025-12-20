The Christopher Kimball Controversy That Changed America's Test Kitchen Forever

Christopher Kimball was the face of America's Test Kitchen for fifteen years, until suddenly one day he wasn't. A former publisher and marketer, Kimball founded "Cook's Illustrated" food magazine in 1993, a new version of a previous one he had started in 1980, and launched the "America's Test Kitchen" TV show in 2001. Powered by Kimball's own dedication to exploring problems piece by piece, "Cook's Illustrated" and "America's Test Kitchen" pioneered a testing and science-based approach to home cooking that revolutionized the industry and became wildly popular in the process. The company launched big names like "Food Lab" author J. Kenji Lopez-Alt and Mark Bittman, but Kimball was always at the center of it all, running the company and acting as the face of the brands by hosting "America's Test Kitchen," all in his signature bow tie. Which is why it came as such a shock when he suddenly left the show and the company in 2015 and ended up embroiled in a bitter controversy with his former colleagues.

Like any battle the controversy has two sides, but it came down to what Kimball did after he left America's Test Kitchen, or in his telling, was forced out. One year later he launched a new venture called Milk Street, another food publication and cooking school, with some former coworkers from ATK. That sounds pretty normal, and Kimball has always contended it was, but America's Test Kitchen ended up suing its old founder only two weeks after the first magazine came out.