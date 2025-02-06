The 3 Food Magazines Alton Brown Swears By

Alton Brown might be best known for his TV show "Good Eats," but the accomplished chef consumes as much food media as he produces. In an interview with Spoon University, Brown was asked what some of his favorite food magazines are. And the opinionated culinary celebrity has no trouble sharing hits thoughts either. From his favorite cookbook (out of 2,000 he owns) to his favorite restaurants across the United States, Brown knows what he likes. In this case, he immediately rattled off not one or two, but three publications he reads often.

"You know, I like Bon Appétit from the '80s because the truth is there aren't that many recipes, they all just get recycled," Brown said. "I really like the magazine Saveur because it also teaches you about cultures, which is a really great thing. And if you really want to understand cooking, Cook's Illustrated." While his overview provides a glimpse into what each offers, let's take a closer look at the magazines.