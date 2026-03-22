What You Should Ask Your Butcher Instead Of 'What's The Cheapest Cut?'

When you're standing at the meat counter, pinching your pennies whilst simultaneously trying to figure out what's for dinner, it's tempting to ask the butcher a seemingly innocent question: "What's the cheapest cut?" It seems only logical if you're cooking on a budget. But this is one of several things you should avoid saying to your butcher. In an interview with Marc Jonna, co-founder and president of Plum Market, along with his butcher team, Tasting Table asked what butchers would rather have you inquire about. "Instead of cheapest, ask for the 'best value for [your] cooking method,'" they said. That small shift in wording can make a big difference in the "final cut," so to speak.

Keep in mind: The least expensive cuts of meat aren't automatically the best option for your recipe. Some cuts are cheaper because they require a specific cooking method or more time to become tender. If you choose one without knowing how to cook it properly, the result can be tough, dry, or a shoo-in for shoe leather. So don't be afraid to ask the butcher what their personal preference is. "Our butchers might steer you toward a bavette or coulotte — under-the-radar cuts that offer the richness of a premium steak at a fraction of the cost," adds the Plum Market team. Butchers always know more affordable cuts that many shoppers overlook. These "butcher's cuts" can offer incredible flavor at a lower cost because they aren't as widely marketed.