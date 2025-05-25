The Underrated, Budget-Friendly Cut Of Steak That's Perfect For Grilling
The fire-kissed flavor of grilled steak is so enticing that you probably want it to be a regular part of your dinner rotation, and that means finding a cut of steak that isn't too hard on your wallet. Sure, a grilled ribeye is a thing of beauty, but who has the money to shell out for them week after week? Instead, you want to be looking for more budget-friendly options, which usually means looking for lesser-known cuts instead of premiere options like filet mignon and T-bone. So, we reached out to an expert, Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye, to ask him about underrated cuts of steak that are perfect for throwing on the grill.
If you want to try out a new steak on the grill, Bautista has a simple recommendation. "The bavette steak, also known as flap steak, comes from the bottom sirloin near the belly of the cattle — right around the flank and belly muscles," the chef explains. That's right, the bavette is from the sirloin area of the cow, which is known to produce great, affordable grilling steaks with a nice balance of tenderness and fat. "It's full of rich, beefy flavor and really shines on the grill," Bautista adds. "It stands up well to a good marinade — especially ones with a touch of sweetness." Thankfully, there are plenty of steak marinade ingredients that you can use to add that little sweetness, from honey to Coca-Cola.
Bavette steak is a rich, meaty cut that won't break the bank
Additionally, Bautista notes that "a hot grill will caramelize those sugars beautifully, giving you a flavorful crust and delicious results. That said, it's just as tasty with a simple seasoning of salt and black pepper." So, what is his guidance for actually cooking your bavette steak? Bautista tells us that "a quick, hot grill or sear is recommended." The chef notes that you should ultimately "cook to your desired doneness, but medium rare is a solid target."
But we can't forget Bautista's last bit of advice. "Don't forget to let your bavette rest before slicing," he adds. "It makes all the difference." Resting your steak will ensure that the meat stays juicy by giving the muscle fibers time to relax. This way, it doesn't squeeze out liquid once you cut into it. The best resting time for steak is usually between five and 10 minutes. Also, with steaks like bavette, be sure to slice against the grain so the meat is easier to chew.
Grilled bavette steak is, of course, going to be delicious eaten by itself off the grill, but it's great in specific dishes too. Flap meat is particularly popular for sizzling steak fajitas or paired with salsa and roasted vegetables in tacos. And as a close relative of flank steak and skirt steak, you can use it anywhere you would use those cuts. Grilled bavette steak is proof that with the right cooking style, even the cheapest steak cuts can be amazing.