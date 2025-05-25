The Underrated, Budget-Friendly Cut Of Steak That's Perfect For Grilling

The fire-kissed flavor of grilled steak is so enticing that you probably want it to be a regular part of your dinner rotation, and that means finding a cut of steak that isn't too hard on your wallet. Sure, a grilled ribeye is a thing of beauty, but who has the money to shell out for them week after week? Instead, you want to be looking for more budget-friendly options, which usually means looking for lesser-known cuts instead of premiere options like filet mignon and T-bone. So, we reached out to an expert, Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye, to ask him about underrated cuts of steak that are perfect for throwing on the grill.

If you want to try out a new steak on the grill, Bautista has a simple recommendation. "The bavette steak, also known as flap steak, comes from the bottom sirloin near the belly of the cattle — right around the flank and belly muscles," the chef explains. That's right, the bavette is from the sirloin area of the cow, which is known to produce great, affordable grilling steaks with a nice balance of tenderness and fat. "It's full of rich, beefy flavor and really shines on the grill," Bautista adds. "It stands up well to a good marinade — especially ones with a touch of sweetness." Thankfully, there are plenty of steak marinade ingredients that you can use to add that little sweetness, from honey to Coca-Cola.