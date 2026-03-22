Why A Little Vegemite Belongs On Your Next Pizza

The Australian counterpart to British Marmite, Vegemite is as beloved Down Under as mustard and ketchup are in the United States. Not only does Vegemite contain a wealth of healthy micronutrients, but it's unique flavor belongs on your next pizza. Don't be put off by its jet black, sludgy appearance. Vegemite is made from concentrated brewers yeast blended with salt and vegetable extract, creating a spread bursting with salty umami and a bitter finish.

This trifecta may be an acquired taste, but with the popularization of umami-rich ingredients like miso, sweet soy, and the salty parmesan substitute nutritional yeast, you should consider Vegemite a gourmet topping to give your next pizza an upgrade. Vegemite pairs well with cheese as we argue that it's the umami-rich ingredient you should try in mac and cheese. Vegemite has a thickness akin to peanut butter that Australians likewise love to spread on toast. So, you can certainly spread a thin layer over your pizza crust as a sauce substitute. You can also use it as a way to upgrade store-bought pizza sauce. Stir in a couple of teaspoons of Vegemite into red sauce to boost the umami-richness of stewed tomatoes or into Alfredo sauce to bring a savory je ne se quoi that'll cut through the dairy richness of the creamy sauce. You can even spread Vegemite over a frozen pizza to give it a gourmet twist.