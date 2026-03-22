Why A Little Vegemite Belongs On Your Next Pizza
The Australian counterpart to British Marmite, Vegemite is as beloved Down Under as mustard and ketchup are in the United States. Not only does Vegemite contain a wealth of healthy micronutrients, but it's unique flavor belongs on your next pizza. Don't be put off by its jet black, sludgy appearance. Vegemite is made from concentrated brewers yeast blended with salt and vegetable extract, creating a spread bursting with salty umami and a bitter finish.
This trifecta may be an acquired taste, but with the popularization of umami-rich ingredients like miso, sweet soy, and the salty parmesan substitute nutritional yeast, you should consider Vegemite a gourmet topping to give your next pizza an upgrade. Vegemite pairs well with cheese as we argue that it's the umami-rich ingredient you should try in mac and cheese. Vegemite has a thickness akin to peanut butter that Australians likewise love to spread on toast. So, you can certainly spread a thin layer over your pizza crust as a sauce substitute. You can also use it as a way to upgrade store-bought pizza sauce. Stir in a couple of teaspoons of Vegemite into red sauce to boost the umami-richness of stewed tomatoes or into Alfredo sauce to bring a savory je ne se quoi that'll cut through the dairy richness of the creamy sauce. You can even spread Vegemite over a frozen pizza to give it a gourmet twist.
More ingredient pairings and ways to upgrade your pizza
Since Vegemite is both thick and incredibly intense, a little goes a long way. So, if you're using it as a pizza sauce, one tablespoon is plenty to spread thinly over a medium-sized pie. Of course, you can always dilute its salty intensity and make it easier to spread by dissolving it into melted butter or olive oil. Add fresh garlic to fry in butter and oil before stirring in your Vegemite for a perfectly balanced, gourmet flavor profile that is aromatic, savory, and rich. If you're using a store-bought frozen pizza that's already been assembled, the Vegemite garlic butter can be a finishing drizzle. Another way to elevate your frozen pizza with Vegemite is to thaw the pizza in the fridge, remove the toppings and cheese, and spread a thin layer over the sauce before reconstructing the pizza and baking it.
Vegemite complements many popular toppings while inspiring new topping combinations for your next pizza. A Vegemite base will work well with the sweet and savory taste of caramelized onions. It'll also enhance the umami notes of mushrooms. Its saltiness will pair well with creamy dollops of ricotta or sweet pizza toppings like fruit. Since avocado toast with a poached egg is one popular vessel for Vegemite, you can create a breakfast pizza with a Vegemite base, topping it with caramelized onions, fried eggs, cheddar cheese, and thin slices of ham.