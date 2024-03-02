13 Ways To Upgrade The Flavor Of Store-Bought Pizza Sauce

Parmesan cheese is the ingredient that will change your pizza sauce forever. This savory, umami-rich addition will complement tomatoes' sweetness and acidity, creating a balanced and delicious depth of flavor. Additionally, parmesan will form a thicker consistency and help ensure a crisp, chewy crust — rather than a soggy one that can result from a runny store-bought pizza sauce.

You can play with texture when incorporating parmesan by folding in grated or shredded cheese, or using a blender to create a smooth, silky sauce. You can also experiment with flavor by exposing the sauce to heat. Most store-bought pizza sauce options are made with uncooked ingredients, resulting in a brighter, fresher taste. But some argue that simmering pizza sauce on the stovetop allows its flavors to meld and develop.

If you prefer the latter, consider the ingredient Giada De Laurentiis adds to store-bought sauce: a parmesan rind. Not only does this cut down on food waste, but the rind boosts flavor in the same way that grated parmesan would. Simply drop one into your sauce and let it stew away to your preference. However, remember that most often, your sauce will be heated again in the oven, and overcooking can lead to a bitter taste. Simmer with caution or consider making a Detroit-style pie, which involves pouring the sauce on after the crust and toppings have par-baked, limiting its cook time in the oven.