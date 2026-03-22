The Extra Virgin Olive Oil That's Worth The Splurge, According To Martha Stewart

On its own, the phrase "worth the splurge" may not pique much interest, but when it's followed by "according to Martha Stewart," all ears are attuned. In an interview with Food & Wine, the queen of home and garden advice disclosed the brand of olive oil she recommends above all others — Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil (which is not the same high-quality olive oil Ina Garten swears by).

The revealing moment happened during what Food & Wine described as a "fireside chat" at the 2025 Kohler Food & Wine Weekend in Kohler, Wisconsin . Also present for the chat was the purveyor of said olive oil, Richard Christiansen, the founder/owner of Flamingo Estate, a luxury brand centered around a sprawling 7-acre property in the Los Angeles hills.

Stewart, who wrote the forward to Christiansen's 2021 book, "Flamingo Estate: Fridays from the Garden Cookbook," described the property as "over the top," in a 2023 New York Times piece that described the two as having been acquainted for years. You might even call them members of a mutual-admiration society as Christiansen, in turn, wrote the forward to Stewart's 2025 "Martha Stewart's Gardening Handbook." It was while Christiansen was discussing his career that he mentioned Heritage and Stewart felt compelled to chime in, "It is the only olive oil I use at home." Food & Wine describes the olive oil as "bordering on myth," while Flamingo Estate describes their own product, as "the stuff of legend." But does it live up to the hype?