Strict restaurant dress codes might feel like a fixture of the past. But earlier this week, an Olive Garden sister restaurant made headlines for banning sleeveless shirts, cracking the whip on dress code enforcement. Though this didn't happen at The Cheesecake Factory, people are wondering: Will patrons be thrown out for showing up without sleeves?

We're all adults here, and some industry standards are well-known — including that The Cheesecake Factory's eponymous cheesecakes are made off-site in a warehouse. But to clear up any confusion, the Cheesecake Factory directly addresses the matter of customer dress code on its official website, which states, "We are an upscale, casual dining restaurant. Be comfortable and feel free to come as you are! Just come hungry!" Here at Tasting Table, we recommend hidden gems, like the Triple Berry Bliss cheesecake and the coconut limeade mocktail.

Echoing this one-size-fits-all motif, one Reddit thread in r/NoStupidQuestions asks, "Is Cheesecake Factory a fancy restaurant? Never been there before, do you dress nice for it?" Commenters chime in, "You don't have to dress nice, but the atmosphere is generally more reserved," and "I've seen people dressed casual and dressed up. It doesn't really matter there." A follow-up comment asks, "Would it be safe to assume people would at least have button ups on?" and the responses are similarly mixed: One person writes "[S]ome people would some won't," while another says, "Oh, for sure! Button down and khakis or jeans." So, what exactly is proper etiquette for a trip to The Factory?