This Is What Cheesecake Factory Hopes You'll Wear To Its Restaurants
Strict restaurant dress codes might feel like a fixture of the past. But earlier this week, an Olive Garden sister restaurant made headlines for banning sleeveless shirts, cracking the whip on dress code enforcement. Though this didn't happen at The Cheesecake Factory, people are wondering: Will patrons be thrown out for showing up without sleeves?
We're all adults here, and some industry standards are well-known — including that The Cheesecake Factory's eponymous cheesecakes are made off-site in a warehouse. But to clear up any confusion, the Cheesecake Factory directly addresses the matter of customer dress code on its official website, which states, "We are an upscale, casual dining restaurant. Be comfortable and feel free to come as you are! Just come hungry!" Here at Tasting Table, we recommend hidden gems, like the Triple Berry Bliss cheesecake and the coconut limeade mocktail.
Echoing this one-size-fits-all motif, one Reddit thread in r/NoStupidQuestions asks, "Is Cheesecake Factory a fancy restaurant? Never been there before, do you dress nice for it?" Commenters chime in, "You don't have to dress nice, but the atmosphere is generally more reserved," and "I've seen people dressed casual and dressed up. It doesn't really matter there." A follow-up comment asks, "Would it be safe to assume people would at least have button ups on?" and the responses are similarly mixed: One person writes "[S]ome people would some won't," while another says, "Oh, for sure! Button down and khakis or jeans." So, what exactly is proper etiquette for a trip to The Factory?
Come as you are to The Factory, but smart casual is ideal
The Cheesecake Factory's concept toes the line between upscale dining and accessibility. With upscale interior decor like mermaid statues, towering columns, and ornate painted ceilings, the restaurant maintains the atmosphere of a fine dining experience. Meanwhile, relatively affordable prices, large portions, and an even larger menu steer the experience casual and approachable. Subsequently, when taking a trip to The Factory, folks can expect a laid-back vibe. But many customers choose to adopt a more polished look.
Another Reddit post asks, "Is it acceptable to wear sweatpants to the Cheesecake Factory? I forgot my jeans and I'm away from home. I'm debating if I should go purchase jeans just to go eat there." As the top comment succinctly notes, "What are they going to do kick you out?" After all, an elastic waistband might be crucial for tackling the restaurant's famously long menu featuring items that give you plenty of bang for your buck.
Still, the unspoken barometer of the Cheesecake Factory's dress code is "smart casual" — comfortable with a touch of sophistication. A suit jacket might be overkill, but a nice collared shirt or blouse is spot-on. Aim for casual, yet still put-together, although The Cheesecake Factory does not ultimately enforce a strict dress code. Whether it's a fancy dress and a shrug, or a T-shirt and jeans, wear what makes you most comfortable during your dinner out. Consider perusing an additional 10 Cheesecake Factory hacks to get the most out of your next visit.