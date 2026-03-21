What Happens To Chipotle's Leftover Food?
Food waste is a large challenge in the food industry, and for restaurants in particular. Businesses want to make sure they have enough to feed their customers, but at the same time, they don't want to order so many ingredients that they will eventually go to waste. What happens to leftovers at chain restaurants can sometimes be a mystery, but thankfully many are seemingly making an effort to reduce food waste in some capacity. One company that is fairly transparent in its attempts to keep food out of landfills is the beloved burrito and bowl chain, Chipotle.
According to Chipotle's 2024 Sustainability Report, the company seems to have a holistic view of waste, as it prioritizes "minimizing food waste, recognizing that when food is discarded, the resources, water, and land used in its production are also wasted." Chipotle acknowledges that as its business and footprint expands, that same growth brings challenges in terms of how to manage waste as operations scale up.
The report says that Chipotle restaurants "divert edible food from landfills by partnering with local charities to donate food from restaurants and distribution centers." In doing this, the leftover food is kept out of landfills while also directly supporting the surrounding communities. Chipotle has also launched the Harvest Program, which connects individual store locations with food donation programs in the nearby community. In 2024, Chipotle donated more than 405,000 pounds of food through its Harvest Program.
Chipotle makes a real effort to prevent food waste
While certain regions unfortunately don't have commercial composting options, Chipotle states that about a third of its locations are enrolled in composting programs. Similar to composting at home, this type of composting happens on an industrial level, enabling food scraps and any food leftovers that can't be donated to be turned into nutrients that can go back into the soil. Chipotle reports that in 2024, these efforts kept almost 19,000 tons of food out of landfills — a weight equivalent to 20 million burritos, as per the company.
The chain also encourages tactics that help prevent leftover food in the first place. Employees at Chipotle "are trained to prepare fresh food in small batches throughout the day," which helps both maintain quality and freshness for customers, as well as minimize the risk of having too much prepared food leftover at the end of the day.
Additionally, Chipotle relies on "precise inventory management and meticulous forecasting" to help store locations ensure that they don't over-order and, therefore, let ingredients go to waste. In another preventative effort, Chipotle is upgrading some kitchens to combat food waste by incorporating AI to aid in making more accurate projections of consumer demand, as well as assist in letting employees know when and how much to make of certain items each day.