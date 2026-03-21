What Happens To Chipotle's Leftover Food?

Food waste is a large challenge in the food industry, and for restaurants in particular. Businesses want to make sure they have enough to feed their customers, but at the same time, they don't want to order so many ingredients that they will eventually go to waste. What happens to leftovers at chain restaurants can sometimes be a mystery, but thankfully many are seemingly making an effort to reduce food waste in some capacity. One company that is fairly transparent in its attempts to keep food out of landfills is the beloved burrito and bowl chain, Chipotle.

According to Chipotle's 2024 Sustainability Report, the company seems to have a holistic view of waste, as it prioritizes "minimizing food waste, recognizing that when food is discarded, the resources, water, and land used in its production are also wasted." Chipotle acknowledges that as its business and footprint expands, that same growth brings challenges in terms of how to manage waste as operations scale up.

The report says that Chipotle restaurants "divert edible food from landfills by partnering with local charities to donate food from restaurants and distribution centers." In doing this, the leftover food is kept out of landfills while also directly supporting the surrounding communities. Chipotle has also launched the Harvest Program, which connects individual store locations with food donation programs in the nearby community. In 2024, Chipotle donated more than 405,000 pounds of food through its Harvest Program.