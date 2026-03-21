How BJ's Brewhouse Bites Sampler Compares To Chili's Triple Dipper
There's not much that satisfies as a restaurant starter more than a sample platter. Most of the time, you're sitting there, staring at the menu, wanting one thing but also another — and maybe even one more. So, having an assortment of smaller portions of multiple options is ideal, and both BJ's Brewhouse and Chili's offer this convenient menu item to guests. This, of course, begs the question of which restaurant's appetizer is superior.
At BJ's, it's the Brewhouse Bites Sampler, a limited-time option that costs $21.99. The appetizer includes sliders, mozzarella sticks, bone-in or boneless wings, and chips with either spinach and artichoke dip, guacamole, or sriracha queso dip. However, the Chili's version, the Triple Dipper app, is both cheaper (priced at $17.99) and includes three Chili's appetizers with dipping sauce.
Unlike what BJ's offers, Chili's diners can choose three items between sliders, bone-in or boneless wings, crispers, fried mozzarella, and egg rolls. For the wings, you also have sauce options, such as Nashville hot, honey-chipotle, buffalo, and honey BBQ. You also have options with the crispers, which, like the fried mozzarella, are served either plain or with Nashville hot or honey-chipotle sauce.
Social media has some thoughts on the BJ's and Chili's rivalry
We have to imagine that some will prefer BJ's sampler and others the Chili's offering. Depending on which items are most important to you as a diner, you may lean towards one or the other. However, social media users seem to be on Team Chili's, suggesting that BJ's Brewhouse Bites Sampler is a lackluster dupe.
One TikTok reviewer noted that the mozzarella sticks at BJ's weren't as good as Chili's, as they lacked the expected cheese pull. The absence of cheese on the sliders also left much to be desired, as Chili's includes cheese in abundance (along with bacon, sautéed onions, and ranch). After praising the wings as a "10 out of 10" addition and stating that the spinach and artichoke dip was "pretty solid," the reviewer apologized for cheating on Chili's.
In the TikTok comments section, some argued that BJ's sampler is better than Chili's — but only if it's fresh. Elsewhere, another user on Instagram pointed out that Chili's is still the more affordable option before sharing that they weren't too impressed by BJ's mozzarella or sliders. "I'm gonna go to Chili's right now just to make up for this," the user concluded.