How BJ's Brewhouse Bites Sampler Compares To Chili's Triple Dipper

There's not much that satisfies as a restaurant starter more than a sample platter. Most of the time, you're sitting there, staring at the menu, wanting one thing but also another — and maybe even one more. So, having an assortment of smaller portions of multiple options is ideal, and both BJ's Brewhouse and Chili's offer this convenient menu item to guests. This, of course, begs the question of which restaurant's appetizer is superior.

At BJ's, it's the Brewhouse Bites Sampler, a limited-time option that costs $21.99. The appetizer includes sliders, mozzarella sticks, bone-in or boneless wings, and chips with either spinach and artichoke dip, guacamole, or sriracha queso dip. However, the Chili's version, the Triple Dipper app, is both cheaper (priced at $17.99) and includes three Chili's appetizers with dipping sauce.

Unlike what BJ's offers, Chili's diners can choose three items between sliders, bone-in or boneless wings, crispers, fried mozzarella, and egg rolls. For the wings, you also have sauce options, such as Nashville hot, honey-chipotle, buffalo, and honey BBQ. You also have options with the crispers, which, like the fried mozzarella, are served either plain or with Nashville hot or honey-chipotle sauce.