The Easy Swap For Making Bananas Foster Without The Liqueur

Say you've been wanting to make a delicious bananas Foster or Miriam Hahn's tasty bananas Foster French toast recipe this week, but you don't have any banana liqueur at home. It's just not a very common ingredient to stock in one's pantry, for sure — but before you order some online or run out to the store to grab a bottle, note there's an easy swap.

Tasting Table spoke to chef Michael White at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest. White advised that you look in your pantry for two ingredients to use as alternatives for the banana liqueur in your bananas Foster. "You can just use a little bit of sugar and brandy," he said, adding that you can "flambé with a little bit of brandy if there's not banana liqueur for sure."

While there's significant history behind bananas Foster and the person it's named for, swapping banana liqueur with brandy and sugar will do the dish justice. If you're still unsure, White shared exactly how he'd execute this tip.