Why Burger King's Whopper Wasn't On The Chain's Original San Antonio Menu

When you think of Burger King, you probably think of the Whopper. Introduced nationally in 1957, the flame-grilled burger defined the chain's identity and still remains its signature sandwich, even decades later. But here's one fact about Burger King's Whopper you might not know: For years, customers visiting Burger King locations in one major Texas city couldn't order a Whopper at all. In San Antonio, home of the Alamo and Tex-Mex, the famous burger name was already taken, according to MySA.

It all goes back to a local fast-food competitor called Whopper Burger. Founded just two years before Burger King debuted its famous sandwich, the Texas chain had already trademarked the name "Whopper Burger." Because it had established the brand first in that market, it held the legal rights to use the "Whopper" name in the San Antonio area.

This was all well and good until Burger King expanded into the city during the 1960s. The origin of the Whopper's name was to signify it as a bigger, more substantial alternative to competing burgers. But in San Antonio, Burger King was out of luck. It couldn't legally sell a sandwich using the same name because it would infringe on the trademark. As a workaround, Burger King simply renamed the sandwich at its lone San Antonio location. Instead of the Whopper, customers were served the "Deluxe." The sandwich itself was essentially the same flame-grilled burger sold everywhere else — just under a different name.