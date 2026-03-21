Why Burger King's Whopper Wasn't On The Chain's Original San Antonio Menu
When you think of Burger King, you probably think of the Whopper. Introduced nationally in 1957, the flame-grilled burger defined the chain's identity and still remains its signature sandwich, even decades later. But here's one fact about Burger King's Whopper you might not know: For years, customers visiting Burger King locations in one major Texas city couldn't order a Whopper at all. In San Antonio, home of the Alamo and Tex-Mex, the famous burger name was already taken, according to MySA.
It all goes back to a local fast-food competitor called Whopper Burger. Founded just two years before Burger King debuted its famous sandwich, the Texas chain had already trademarked the name "Whopper Burger." Because it had established the brand first in that market, it held the legal rights to use the "Whopper" name in the San Antonio area.
This was all well and good until Burger King expanded into the city during the 1960s. The origin of the Whopper's name was to signify it as a bigger, more substantial alternative to competing burgers. But in San Antonio, Burger King was out of luck. It couldn't legally sell a sandwich using the same name because it would infringe on the trademark. As a workaround, Burger King simply renamed the sandwich at its lone San Antonio location. Instead of the Whopper, customers were served the "Deluxe." The sandwich itself was essentially the same flame-grilled burger sold everywhere else — just under a different name.
Whopper Burger's descendants are still around today
For decades, this unusual branding quirk made San Antonio one of the only places in the United States where Burger King's most famous product had a different identity. The local Whopper Burger chain thrived, opening 20 restaurants around the city and maintaining its claim to the name until the founder's death in 1983. His widow reportedly sold the chain to Burger King's parent company sometime after that. Once the original Whopper Burger restaurants were gone, Burger King was free to use its iconic sandwich name in San Antonio just like it did everywhere else. The "Deluxe" quietly disappeared, replaced by the standard Whopper branding familiar to customers nationwide.
But the family of Whopper Burger's founder, Frank Bates, was determined to keep the burger dream alive. One of the locations was rebranded as Murf's Better Burgers, still a San Antonio hidden gem today. In 1985, Bates' family turned an old Whopper Burger into Burger Boy, named after the chubby chef mascot of the former restaurant. Burger Boy is also still around today, with ten locations in San Antonio still serving burgers, crinkle fries, and — as a nod to its Tex-Mex home city — churro milkshakes. The story of Whopper Burger is a reminder of how fiercely regional chains had to compete with emerging national brands in the mid-century. In San Antonio's case, a small, feisty hometown burger chain briefly managed to beat out a brand that is now the world's second-largest fast-food hamburger chain.