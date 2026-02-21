Texas' Best Hidden Gem For Delicious, Dirt-Cheap Burgers
Texas is the land of smoky barbecue and Tex-Mex excellence, as well as home to some iconic foods like chicken fried steak and Dr. Pepper. It's where you find yourself at steakhouses and backyard grills, tearing through a sauce-drenched brisket or reveling in spoonfuls of chili con carne. And that's only part of what it has to offer. Dig a little deeper, and you will find that this state is full of hidden gems, one of which is an incredibly affordable burger joint. Tucked in a corner of West Avenue in San Antonio, Murf's Better Burger is the place to be when you want to fill your stomach without emptying your purse.
Murf's Better Burger is not new to the fast food game. In fact, it's been around since 1985, having started as a rebranded version of Whopper Burger — a once-famous San Antonio burger chain. Since then, it has been known primarily as the go-to destination for cheap burgers. After nearly 40 years (and counting) in business, it's safe to say Murf's Better Burger has solidified its spot as Westside's best-kept secret.
Within the bright yellow, '80s-nostalgic diner, burgers are as cheap as $2.05 on half-price Thursdays, while regular prices range only from $4.09 to $7.09. Combos are only a few dollars more so with around $10, you've already got a hefty burger complete with a drink and a large side of fries. Go to this burger joint during lunch hours on weekdays, and you can even have the whole meal for $5.99.
The burgers may be cheap, but are they worth the money?
Low prices matched with high quality sound too good to be true, and yet, Murf's Better Burger makes it work. Would it rank first on a list of the absolute best restaurants in San Antonio any time soon? Maybe not, but for a quick dinner or lunch, and especially for less than $10 per meal, it's more than adequate. On Tripadvisor and Yelp, Murf's Better Burger has a batch of mixed reviews regarding customer service. However, as far as the food is concerned, a majority of past customers still rave about the burgers' great taste and reasonable portions, along with honorable mentions of the fries, onion rings, and milkshakes.
You can find all the classic choices like a cheeseburger, chicken club, and bacon burger right there on the menu. The toppings are also relatively familiar, as you might recognize things like pickles, mustard, lettuce, and tomatoes. Since the patties are slightly thin, some customers do suggest going double for a more impactful bite, and the double cheeseburger in particular is a highly recommended pick. The burgers are made-to-order, so rest assured you'll always get them steaming hot and flavor-packed, with juicy meat, fresh veggies, and crispy bacon that meet your expectations every time. Accompanying these burgers are Murf's signature crinkle fries, which arrive at your table crispy, salty, and best of all, satisfyingly thick instead of stick thin like a majority of fast food fries out there.