Texas' Best Hidden Gem For Delicious, Dirt-Cheap Burgers

Texas is the land of smoky barbecue and Tex-Mex excellence, as well as home to some iconic foods like chicken fried steak and Dr. Pepper. It's where you find yourself at steakhouses and backyard grills, tearing through a sauce-drenched brisket or reveling in spoonfuls of chili con carne. And that's only part of what it has to offer. Dig a little deeper, and you will find that this state is full of hidden gems, one of which is an incredibly affordable burger joint. Tucked in a corner of West Avenue in San Antonio, Murf's Better Burger is the place to be when you want to fill your stomach without emptying your purse.

Murf's Better Burger is not new to the fast food game. In fact, it's been around since 1985, having started as a rebranded version of Whopper Burger — a once-famous San Antonio burger chain. Since then, it has been known primarily as the go-to destination for cheap burgers. After nearly 40 years (and counting) in business, it's safe to say Murf's Better Burger has solidified its spot as Westside's best-kept secret.

Within the bright yellow, '80s-nostalgic diner, burgers are as cheap as $2.05 on half-price Thursdays, while regular prices range only from $4.09 to $7.09. Combos are only a few dollars more so with around $10, you've already got a hefty burger complete with a drink and a large side of fries. Go to this burger joint during lunch hours on weekdays, and you can even have the whole meal for $5.99.