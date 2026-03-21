The Veggie That Makes The Perfect Low-Carb Noodles (It's Not Zucchini)

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If you've already tried oodles of zoodles, you might be looking for another noodle substitute that hasn't been overdone. There are a variety of different vegetables that can be used as low-carb alternatives to pasta and noodles, but not all are created equally. If you want a veggie with the right taste, texture, and nutritional benefits, look no further than the rising star of the moment: cabbage.

Cabbage makes an ideal noodle substitute as it's low in carbs and packed with nutrients, including vitamins K and C. It is also dense enough to hold up to different sauces and toppings when shredded and cooked, while still remaining tender enough to have a pasta-like mouthfeel despite its distinctly vegetable appearance. This cruciferous wonder has blazed a trail of loveable cabbage recipes and plenty of conversation around the importance of gut health.

When preparing your favorite pasta recipe using cabbage in place of noodles, it's a good idea to start by carefully shredding and roasting the cabbage in the oven for about 10 to 15 minutes at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit to let it soften. From there, it's simply a matter of tossing it with your favorite sauces and pasta toppings, and the possibilities are seriously endless. Poised to be the hottest vegetable of 2026, it's time to hop on the cabbage train and get creative in the kitchen with this long-overlooked noodle substitute.