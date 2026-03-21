The Veggie That Makes The Perfect Low-Carb Noodles (It's Not Zucchini)
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If you've already tried oodles of zoodles, you might be looking for another noodle substitute that hasn't been overdone. There are a variety of different vegetables that can be used as low-carb alternatives to pasta and noodles, but not all are created equally. If you want a veggie with the right taste, texture, and nutritional benefits, look no further than the rising star of the moment: cabbage.
Cabbage makes an ideal noodle substitute as it's low in carbs and packed with nutrients, including vitamins K and C. It is also dense enough to hold up to different sauces and toppings when shredded and cooked, while still remaining tender enough to have a pasta-like mouthfeel despite its distinctly vegetable appearance. This cruciferous wonder has blazed a trail of loveable cabbage recipes and plenty of conversation around the importance of gut health.
When preparing your favorite pasta recipe using cabbage in place of noodles, it's a good idea to start by carefully shredding and roasting the cabbage in the oven for about 10 to 15 minutes at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit to let it soften. From there, it's simply a matter of tossing it with your favorite sauces and pasta toppings, and the possibilities are seriously endless. Poised to be the hottest vegetable of 2026, it's time to hop on the cabbage train and get creative in the kitchen with this long-overlooked noodle substitute.
Tips for using cabbage as a noodle substitute
The first thing to keep in mind when using cabbage in place of traditional pasta is how to effectively break it down into shreds. For example, slicing cabbage with a mandoline isn't the safest way to do it, but an ideal alternative is to use a handheld vegetable peeler instead. Otherwise, use a sharp knife and exercise extreme caution to cut the cabbage down to your preferred size as a noodle substitute.
Though some recipes recommend oven-roasting your cabbage shreds first, you can also effectively sauté them in a pan to tenderize them into the perfect noodle substitute. This is ideal for a cabbage-based cacio e pepe recipe, which you can prepare all in the same pan by cooking the cabbage and then adding the cheese and pepper. Similarly, try this for an unforgettable veggie spin on a traditional aglio olio recipe, sauteeing strips of cabbage with garlic and olive oil.
You can use this cabbage swap in just about any pasta dish imaginable. This is a great way to add more vegetable content to hearty pasta dishes like chili spaghetti, whether it's made with meat or not. Try cabbage as a noodle substitute for your next Asian cuisine-inspired dish by using it in your favorite chow mein recipe. With a head of cabbage and an adventurous outlook, your next pasta dish will truly be out of this world.