Slicing Cabbage With A Mandoline Isn't The Safest Way To Do It — We Found An Alternative Tool
Providing essential nutrients, including fiber, vitamins C and K, and folate, among others, cabbage makes up plenty of recipes you're sure to love. Many of these recipes begin with chopping or slicing the cabbage using a mandoline, but there's an even better and safer way to complete this task. No matter what you're planning to cook, using a Stainless Steel Wide Mouth LHS Cabbage Peeler for your next batch of sliced or shredded cabbage will make the process quick and easy.
Using a hand-held vegetable peeler rather than a knife or mandoline will provide a certain level of safety by keeping your hands clear of the sharp tool. While mandolines are adjustable and can be used to vary the size of your cabbage slices, you would nonetheless need to cut down the cruciferous vegetable into smaller wedges to fit the tool. In contrast, a wide-mouth peeler can be used on a much larger surface area.
To get the perfect shreds, start by cutting the cabbage in half. You won't even need to remove the core; just carefully run the peeler across the inside of the cut cabbage to start slicing. Whether green or purple, savoy, napa, or more, any type of cabbage will benefit from the use of a wide-mouth peeler. These slices are ideal for just about any of your favorite recipes.
Cooking with your sliced cabbage
The culinary possibilities for sliced cabbage are nearly limitless. Rather than getting bogged down with extra safety tools for use with a mandoline, you can slice or shred your cabbage effectively with a wide-mouth peeler and use it for salads, slaws, braising, roasting, and more. By limiting your labor and streamlining the process to prepare your cabbage, you can enjoy it even quicker than before.
If you're a fan of Japanese-style vegetable pancakes, for instance, it's imperative that you use a proper peeler to shred cabbage for a mouthwatering okonomiyaki recipe. Simply mix your shredded cabbage and carrots with scallions, eggs, salt, and flour, flavoring the batter with a diluted mixture of Hondashi Bonito Soup Stock. Then, prepare portions of the mixture into pancakes and fry on the stovetop in a pan toasted in sesame oil.
Sliced and shredded cabbage makes a great addition to many different dishes, whether cooked or raw. For example, you can shred a small green cabbage as the base for a lahano salata (or Greek cabbage salad) recipe. Mix it with fresh green herbs, Kalamata olives, and a dressing of lemon juice and red wine vinegar for a refreshing meal. Starting with the right tools in hand, your next cabbage dish will be as easy to make as it is to enjoy.