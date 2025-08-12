Slicing Cabbage With A Mandoline Isn't The Safest Way To Do It — We Found An Alternative Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Providing essential nutrients, including fiber, vitamins C and K, and folate, among others, cabbage makes up plenty of recipes you're sure to love. Many of these recipes begin with chopping or slicing the cabbage using a mandoline, but there's an even better and safer way to complete this task. No matter what you're planning to cook, using a Stainless Steel Wide Mouth LHS Cabbage Peeler for your next batch of sliced or shredded cabbage will make the process quick and easy.

Using a hand-held vegetable peeler rather than a knife or mandoline will provide a certain level of safety by keeping your hands clear of the sharp tool. While mandolines are adjustable and can be used to vary the size of your cabbage slices, you would nonetheless need to cut down the cruciferous vegetable into smaller wedges to fit the tool. In contrast, a wide-mouth peeler can be used on a much larger surface area.

To get the perfect shreds, start by cutting the cabbage in half. You won't even need to remove the core; just carefully run the peeler across the inside of the cut cabbage to start slicing. Whether green or purple, savoy, napa, or more, any type of cabbage will benefit from the use of a wide-mouth peeler. These slices are ideal for just about any of your favorite recipes.