This '90s Salad-Inspired Pizza Topping Deserves A Comeback

There are two kinds of pizza toppings: The ones we expect, and the ones we don't. Over time, a handful of ingredients have come to be synonymous with the idea of pizza. Along with cheese, no one would bat an eye if they saw pepperoni, mushrooms, bacon, or onions on a pizza. Even pineapple, divisive though it may be, is still understood as a pizza topping. Less well-known or widely accepted is the Caesar salad pizza, which briefly rose to prominence in the 1990s.

The history of Caesar salad dates back to 1924, but the origins of Caesar salad pizza are a little murkier. One Redditor recalled working at Olive Garden in the mid-1990s when a salad pizza was on the menu. Others were confident it was a white pizza topped with Caesar salad. A user on Facebook remembered making Caesar salad pizzas back in the 1990s as well. The idea of the pizza had spread around a bit, but it never gained the prominence of something like Hawaiian or Supreme.

There are many potential ways to make a Caesar salad pizza. It's easy enough just to cook a cheese pizza and put Caesar salad on top. A more elevated version uses garlic and Caesar dressing as a base, topped with cheese, basil, lemon, and grilled chicken. After the pizza is done, toss some romaine with salad dressing, then add that before slicing it up. Some extra-grated Parmesan or crispy bacon can round out the flavor. You get classic cheesy pizza goodness with a burst of crunchy freshness.