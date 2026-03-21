The Chain Restaurant With The Worst Cheese Fries Should Stick To Wings

While french fries are a staple at any fast food restaurant, cheese fries are a cut above. Cheese is the perfect savory and rich complement to the salty earthiness of a fry, while the gooey, creamy texture of melted cheese is the ultimate textural contrast to crispy french fries. And there are many chain restaurants to fulfill your cheese fry cravings. Unfortunately, not all of them are worth trying. We tasted and ranked cheese fries from 10 different restaurants based on cut, texture and seasoning of the fries and the flavor, consistency and quantity of the cheese sauce.

Buffalo Wild Wings came in last, as their cheese fries can barely be considered cheese fries. In fact, you won't see cheese fries on the menu. Instead, you have to order french fries with a cheddar jack cheese topping that costs a few bucks extra. We'd be willing to shell out a few dollars for a creamy, rich cheese sauce, but the cheddar jack cheese topping is literally shredded cheddar jack cheese melted haphazardly over the fries.

The fries themselves are average at best, with a bland, nondescript flavor that customers tend to dress up with rubs for an additional upcharge. A cheese sauce should bring these fries out of mediocrity, but alas, the greasy gobs of melted cheese weigh them down and make them taste worse. While Buffalo Wild Wings predictably nails sauces and wings, they seem to flub everything else.