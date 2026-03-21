The Chain Restaurant With The Worst Cheese Fries Should Stick To Wings
While french fries are a staple at any fast food restaurant, cheese fries are a cut above. Cheese is the perfect savory and rich complement to the salty earthiness of a fry, while the gooey, creamy texture of melted cheese is the ultimate textural contrast to crispy french fries. And there are many chain restaurants to fulfill your cheese fry cravings. Unfortunately, not all of them are worth trying. We tasted and ranked cheese fries from 10 different restaurants based on cut, texture and seasoning of the fries and the flavor, consistency and quantity of the cheese sauce.
Buffalo Wild Wings came in last, as their cheese fries can barely be considered cheese fries. In fact, you won't see cheese fries on the menu. Instead, you have to order french fries with a cheddar jack cheese topping that costs a few bucks extra. We'd be willing to shell out a few dollars for a creamy, rich cheese sauce, but the cheddar jack cheese topping is literally shredded cheddar jack cheese melted haphazardly over the fries.
The fries themselves are average at best, with a bland, nondescript flavor that customers tend to dress up with rubs for an additional upcharge. A cheese sauce should bring these fries out of mediocrity, but alas, the greasy gobs of melted cheese weigh them down and make them taste worse. While Buffalo Wild Wings predictably nails sauces and wings, they seem to flub everything else.
More negative reviews for Buffalo Wild Wings cheese fries
Reviews across social media and Reddit are as disappointed in Buffalo WIld Wings' cheese fries as we are. A video review on Youtube reveals a mound of cold fries with a beige colored glop of coagulated cheese which he attempts to stick a fork into, proclaiming, "really impossible to get [the fries] out of here. The cheese is very thick ... it's not melted." Not only is the cheese a processed disaster, but according to the review, "the fries are not crispy."
To that effect, a Redditor questions, "anyone else hate their [Buffalo Wild Wings] fries? They're garbage and it bums me out." We're surprised at how underwhelming the fries are for customers, considering Buffalo Wild Wings is one chain that still uses beef tallow to fry their french fries.
Another Reddit post jokingly features a picture of the cheesy fries next to a photograph of a to-go box of plain fries with two slices of American cheese, basically saying the cheese fries are akin to melting American cheese over mediocre french fries. A Redditor commented in agreement, "they're serving middle school lunch for twice the price of what you would've paid anywhere else." If you're going to pay for cheese fries, they should be worth the price. Our favorite cheesy fries, and the winner in our ranking is Wingstop, proving that not all wing joints fail on the fry front.