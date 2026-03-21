Why A Half-Martini Actually Makes For A Better Cocktail-Sipping Experience

The martini is a classic cocktail that everyone should know. The recipe is simple, composed of just gin or vodka, vermouth, and ice, but the customizations and variations abound. The one thing that they all have in common, though, is that they are best served cold.

The iconic question, "shaken or stirred?" isn't just semantics; it's an essential step in getting your drink to the right temperature. From a sensory angle, being served a cold martini allows you to experience the temperature contrast and dials back the flavor of the punchy ingredients. It makes the cocktail more approachable, which is why bartenders and mixologists are constantly trying to find ways to chill the martini down quickly and efficiently — and keep the temperature there.

If you're trying to become a better martini maker, one simple tip you can follow is to serve half-martinis rather than full ones. You can drink a smaller portion faster, meaning you won't have to contend with a room-temperature martini. When preparing it, be sure to uphold the proper ingredient ratio to keep your drink tasting great. You can cut the recipe in half, or keep the extra in a sidecar over ice and add it in as needed. Serving your drink in a smaller sized glass may be helpful as well, as larger glasses have more surface area, which can warm your drink up too fast.