Can You Order Mocktails At Texas Roadhouse?

Sometimes you might be in the mood for the flavors of a cocktail, but not necessarily the side effects that come with consuming alcohol. Enter the legendary mocktail! Though not always as popular as "virgin" drinks, mocktails are showing up on menus more and more. They're showing up as complex, thought-out creations, not just a splash of lime juice and grenadine in soda water. The next time you're at Texas Roadhouse and you've committed to being the designated driver, you can pick from three different fun mocktail options.

Texas Roadhouse released the Strawberry Cucumber Fizz, Sparkling Berry Bliss, and Tropical Breeze mocktails, and they are just as colorful and fruity as they sound. The Strawberry Cucumber Fizz is made with lemonade, strawberry syrup, club soda, and cucumber syrup, while the Sparkling Berry Bliss contains blackberry and cranberry juices combined with club soda. The Tropical Breeze mocktail is reminiscent of what you'd find at a beach resort, made with non-alcoholic blue curaçao, mango and coconut juices, sour mix, and club soda. The sophisticated nature of the drinks lends them access to the mocktails club, since we know that the difference between cocktails vs. mocktails is about more than just the booze.