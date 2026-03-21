Can You Order Mocktails At Texas Roadhouse?
Sometimes you might be in the mood for the flavors of a cocktail, but not necessarily the side effects that come with consuming alcohol. Enter the legendary mocktail! Though not always as popular as "virgin" drinks, mocktails are showing up on menus more and more. They're showing up as complex, thought-out creations, not just a splash of lime juice and grenadine in soda water. The next time you're at Texas Roadhouse and you've committed to being the designated driver, you can pick from three different fun mocktail options.
Texas Roadhouse released the Strawberry Cucumber Fizz, Sparkling Berry Bliss, and Tropical Breeze mocktails, and they are just as colorful and fruity as they sound. The Strawberry Cucumber Fizz is made with lemonade, strawberry syrup, club soda, and cucumber syrup, while the Sparkling Berry Bliss contains blackberry and cranberry juices combined with club soda. The Tropical Breeze mocktail is reminiscent of what you'd find at a beach resort, made with non-alcoholic blue curaçao, mango and coconut juices, sour mix, and club soda. The sophisticated nature of the drinks lends them access to the mocktails club, since we know that the difference between cocktails vs. mocktails is about more than just the booze.
The world of Texas Roadhouse's mocktails
Texas Roadhouse's mocktails launched in late 2024 and they're still available today, catering to the ever-growing community of mocktail lovers that have continued to surge since the Prohibition era. While initial reports only named the three mocktails listed above, there are rumblings on the internet about other mocktail creations that vary by region, which is a process the restaurant is very familiar with, among other things you should know about Texas Roadhouse. This Facebook post from a location in Katy, Texas, shows a fourth mocktail named the Dragonfruit Sparkler, which is made of dragonfruit, lemonade, whole blackberries, and Sprite, though it's not widely promoted as one of the Texas Roadhouse's core mocktails.
In terms of customer opinion, these mocktails seem to stand up to the challenge. One Reddit user said that Tropical Breeze was "sooooo good," while another Redditor explained that they "had the drinks last night and they were delicious." This TikToker rated the mocktails a "10/10," while the comment section showed similar opinions, such as one user who agreed that "the straw/cucumber fizz is so good!" The comments on another TikTok video showing Texas Roadhouse's mocktails highlighted several pregnant women discussing their excitement about the colorful, alcohol-free drinks, and one user even proclaimed that "more places need to have a mocktail menu!"