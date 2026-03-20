The Valid Reason Costco Hours Differ From Other Stores (Despite Customer Frustration)
Although Costco's warehouse hours may vary by location, on weekdays, most open at 9 a.m. for Executive Club members and 10 a.m. for Gold Star members, and between 9 and 10 a.m. on weekends. While certain membership perks allow some shoppers to enter Costco earlier, warehouse opening hours still set them apart from many other grocery stores and retail shops. Some members have voiced their frustration about late opening hours on Reddit, saying they don't appreciate not being able to shop before work.
In the subreddit r/Costco, a member posted, "What's up with Costco hours? Is it just me or are the hours just kind of ridiculously inconvenient for a lot of customers? Not opening until 10 and then closing before the sun [is] down? It's like they are exclusively catering to the unemployed or retired." While commenters were quick to jump in with explanations, this question has been asked on Reddit before. In another post, a member lamented the fact that their local Costco doesn't open until 10 a.m., to which someone responded, "I always equate Costco as a grocery store and am always surprised when my wife reminds me they don't open until 10. That time after I drop the kids off at school at 8 is when I want to shop."
However, there are valid reasons why Costco opens later than other stores. Like any other decision Costco executives make, the warehouse operating hours were determined by many factors, including cost-cutting measures, stocking needs, employee well-being, and customer preferences. The trucks that deliver Costco products to warehouses usually arrive at 4 a.m. to allow team members to safely use forklifts and other equipment to stock shelves and get the warehouse ready without having to juggle tasks in between helping customers.
These hours actually benefit customers as well
Costco's hours are also designed to make your Costco shopping trip even better. Company research into member shopping habits has shown that most people don't visit Costco because they plan on zipping in and out or just picking up one thing. That means that the majority of them don't try to shop before work, but instead on their lunch break, after work, or on the weekends. In fact, the worst time to shop at Costco is on weekends between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., while the best time is on Tuesdays or Wednesdays between 4 and 6 p.m. or about an hour before closing. Staying open until 8:30 p.m. during the week gives busy members a chance to get their shopping done when it's most convenient for them.
The company even adjusts store hours seasonally based on member needs and shopping habits — for instance, most warehouses open earlier and close later during busy shopping seasons like Christmas and Black Friday. Plus, you may be able to shop at Costco before store hours as well. Some warehouse managers make it their goal to open about 10 or 15 minutes early if the store is ready to go. That means that if you're sitting in your car in the parking lot anxiously waiting for the clock to strike 9 a.m., you may actually be able to enter the warehouse at 8:45.