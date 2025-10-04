The Worst Time To Shop At Costco

When you picture the absolute worst of Costco — chaos in the parking lot, carts bumping, free sample lines stretching across aisles, and checkout queues snaking forever — your mind probably jumps straight to Saturday or Sunday afternoons. While weekends at Costco can be brutal, they're not actually the worst time to shop at the retail giant. The real peak crunch time, surprisingly, is weekday evenings, between 4 and 7 p.m.

This surge has nothing to do with any insider secrets only seasoned Costco shoppers know, and everything to do with convenience: This weekday swarm is made up almost entirely of shoppers swinging by the department store on their way home from work.

The crowds should not be a surprise. A recent YouGov survey found that Costco is America's most-loved department store chain, with three out of four shoppers holding a positive opinion — well above Walmart (61%) and Target (58%). Combine that popularity with the fact that Costco offers deals and discounts throughout the week, and it's easy to see why there's hardly ever any real downtime inside its warehouse-style stores.