The Worst Time To Shop At Costco
When you picture the absolute worst of Costco — chaos in the parking lot, carts bumping, free sample lines stretching across aisles, and checkout queues snaking forever — your mind probably jumps straight to Saturday or Sunday afternoons. While weekends at Costco can be brutal, they're not actually the worst time to shop at the retail giant. The real peak crunch time, surprisingly, is weekday evenings, between 4 and 7 p.m.
This surge has nothing to do with any insider secrets only seasoned Costco shoppers know, and everything to do with convenience: This weekday swarm is made up almost entirely of shoppers swinging by the department store on their way home from work.
The crowds should not be a surprise. A recent YouGov survey found that Costco is America's most-loved department store chain, with three out of four shoppers holding a positive opinion — well above Walmart (61%) and Target (58%). Combine that popularity with the fact that Costco offers deals and discounts throughout the week, and it's easy to see why there's hardly ever any real downtime inside its warehouse-style stores.
What are some other bad times to shop at Costco?
If we were to actually rank the worst times to shop at Costco, weekday evenings and weekends would probably take the top two spots. But seasoned Costco regulars on Reddit point out that there are other pockets of chaos worth avoiding. The first week of the month, for instance, often brings in shoppers who've just been paid and are ready to stock up. The first weekend of a new coupon book brings in another spike, as deal-hunters rush to grab fresh discounts.
Opinions vary when it comes to finding the best time to shop at Costco (those quiet hours when you can enjoy all the free samples, including some weird ones). Some suggest heading in midweek — Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday — shortly after the store opens. By late morning, around 11 a.m., shelves are usually restocked, crowds remain manageable, and most sample stations are up and running, making it easier to browse and try new products. Others suggest going in an hour before closing, once the post-work crowd has made their way home. Ultimately, the most reliable way to figure out the best time for your local store is simply to ask someone who works there. After all, it's in their best interest to help spread out the rush!