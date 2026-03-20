Why Having An Orange With Your Morning Coffee Is An Energy Boost Cheat Code
Energy — you need it, you want it, and it's in short supply some mornings. If you're one of the 66% of Americans who drink coffee each day (per the National Coffee Association), you likely depend on that cup of joe for the bulk of your get-up-and-go. But on those zombified mornings when you suspect your usual serving of caffeine won't do much to touch your fatigue, you don't necessarily have to pour an extra cup of the good stuff and risk the jitters. Try eating an orange as you drink your morning coffee; it just may provide the energy boost you need.
Citrus rinds, including orange peels, contain an essential oil called limonene that you've likely smelled in citrusy perfumes and soaps and in foods meant to have a lemony flavor. Limonene is one of many terpenes, strong-smelling compounds that plants produce in order to thrive. Some terpenes, like limonene, are deterrents to predators such as insects, which is why planting marigolds next to tomatoes helps eliminate pests in your veggie garden (marigolds produce limonene, too).
While pests detest the "stench" of limonene, humans generally enjoy its fragrance. In fact, studies have shown that limonene can improve our mood and energy by lowering anxiety and boosting dopamine production in the brain, offering antidepressant effects – "good morning" indeed! So, the next time you're doubting your morning coffee's ability to combat your exhaustion on a solo mission, bring in the chemical reinforcements with a nice, juicy orange. And if the fresh fruit itself isn't quite your thing, avail yourself of one of the many ways to incorporate limonene in your coffee.
Pairing citrus with coffee for the energy-boosting benefits
On mornings when you aren't in the mood to chew (or you don't have a whole, fresh orange on hand), there are other ways to make limonene and coffee happen. In these cases, pair citrus directly with the java to glean the benefits of both increased energy and elevated flavor. Though it may sound like an odd duo at first, the tangy sweetness of orange complements the complex depth (and — to varying degrees — the bitterness) of coffee.
Iced coffee with orange juice is a basic drink recipe that gets some limonene into your caffeine, or vice versa. Start with pouring OJ over ice (pulp-free makes for a smoother drink, but the pulp gives you more limonene). Then top with strong coffee or espresso. The ratios are up to you; if you love both drinks equally, try a fifty-fifty split. Otherwise, prioritize your favorite — it goes without saying that more coffee equals more caffeine, and more orange juice means more limonene. Finally, for a burst of invigorating carbonation, try adding seltzer water to the mix.
Juice isn't even required for this morning energy hack. The peel itself — minus the bitter pith — can do the trick. Add orange zest to your coffee grounds before you brew. Around ½ teaspoon or so per ¼ cup of ground beans should be enough to impart a citrusy flavor and aroma. If you don't have oranges in stock, lemon or lime are tasty additions that also contain the uplifting powers of limonene.