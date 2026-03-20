Why Having An Orange With Your Morning Coffee Is An Energy Boost Cheat Code

Energy — you need it, you want it, and it's in short supply some mornings. If you're one of the 66% of Americans who drink coffee each day (per the National Coffee Association), you likely depend on that cup of joe for the bulk of your get-up-and-go. But on those zombified mornings when you suspect your usual serving of caffeine won't do much to touch your fatigue, you don't necessarily have to pour an extra cup of the good stuff and risk the jitters. Try eating an orange as you drink your morning coffee; it just may provide the energy boost you need.

Citrus rinds, including orange peels, contain an essential oil called limonene that you've likely smelled in citrusy perfumes and soaps and in foods meant to have a lemony flavor. Limonene is one of many terpenes, strong-smelling compounds that plants produce in order to thrive. Some terpenes, like limonene, are deterrents to predators such as insects, which is why planting marigolds next to tomatoes helps eliminate pests in your veggie garden (marigolds produce limonene, too).

While pests detest the "stench" of limonene, humans generally enjoy its fragrance. In fact, studies have shown that limonene can improve our mood and energy by lowering anxiety and boosting dopamine production in the brain, offering antidepressant effects – "good morning" indeed! So, the next time you're doubting your morning coffee's ability to combat your exhaustion on a solo mission, bring in the chemical reinforcements with a nice, juicy orange. And if the fresh fruit itself isn't quite your thing, avail yourself of one of the many ways to incorporate limonene in your coffee.