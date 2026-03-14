Guy Fieri Kept Eating This Florida Restaurant's Dolmades Even After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Guy Fieri knows a good restaurant when he sees one. Not only has he owned many eateries, but he's also written several food-focused books and been headlining Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" for the past 20 years. So, when he came across Mykonos Kuzina in Naples, Florida, Fieri knew owners Alex Lekakis and Emily Martino had something special, choosing to feature the Greek restaurant on a March 2025 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." This simply wasn't a meal experience he was willing to keep off his show.

During the episode, titled "Sauerkraut, Shoyu, and Shank," lamb shanks over orzo and dolmades were highlighted, but it was the dolmades that Fieri couldn't put down. In fact, he was eating them like candy when cameras weren't rolling. For the uninitiated, dolmades are a traditional Mediterranean starter consisting of grape leaves stuffed with rice, herbs, spices, and sometimes meat, and served with lemon juice or sauce.

After hearing of Fieri's admiration of Mykonos Kuzina, I paid a visit to the restaurant, a true neighborhood gem in the northern region of Naples. While there, not only did I learn about the food, but I was also lucky enough to try several other dishes.