Does Sam's Club Price Match? What To Know Before You Shop

In a world of constantly shifting prices for consumer goods and products, few tools can feel as useful as price matching. The practice of comparing one retailer's cost to another in order to achieve a similar price at your preferred venue can help shoppers exercise choice over where they want to spend money, without creating undue burden as to how much money they want to spend. Unsurprisingly, price matching is on the decline. Big box retailers that once built empires on the promise of matching or even undercutting competitors, like Walmart, no longer find much benefit in price-matching competitors. Perhaps not so coincidentally, Walmart-owned Sam's Club (which some think has a better shopping experience) has a significantly more limited price-matching policy than what you might expect.

Sam's Club policy explicitly states that the retailer does not match the pricing of rival businesses. (If your pack of nuts is cheaper at Costco, which does price match, for example, you're going to have to go there.) One exception Sam's Club has to this policy is that, depending on location, individual Sam's Clubs may price match with other Sam's Clubs (just don't ask to share your membership). The exception to this exception is that an item on clearance or markdown at one store will not be price-matched at another. This is similar to the price-matching policy at Walmart, which states that items from Walmart.com can be price-matched to in-store inventory (with restrictions), but competitor products won't be considered. To request a price match, Sam's Club advises customers to speak with in-store managers on the why and how.