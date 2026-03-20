I Grew Up Loving My Family's Beet Horseradish At Passover — This Year I'm Turning Up The Heat

For the first time ever this year, I am hosting my family's ceremonial Passover seder meal. Between planning an elaborate feast, preparing my personal retelling of the Passover story, and making sure there's plenty of wine, song, and celebration around the table, I've also saddled myself with the admittedly ambitious goal of making homemade gefilte fish from scratch. Most importantly, though, I am intent on trying to meet –- if not, exceed –- the potency of my late mother and grandmother's recipes for the traditional beet horseradish that accompanies the fish.

Called chrain (in Yiddish) or maror (in Hebrew), this bitter herb symbolizes the bitterness of slavery and is an integral part of any Passover table both for its symbolism and sinus-clearing properties. In my family, this was typically made using horseradish root ground fresh at a local farmer's market and colored with cooked beets and beet juice, accounting for its vibrant appearance and pungent taste. In my experience, if the first bite elicits a spirited "woo!" from the eater, then it's made correctly.

This year, I'm trying a twist on tradition by including some freshly microplaned wasabi root in the mix and grinding the fresh horseradish root myself. Additionally, I'm changing up my choice of fish for traditional gefilte fish based on what is most sustainable from my local markets. Gefilte fish can be something of a polarizing dish, but, when done right, can bring back warm memories of family dinners gone by.