The Best Type Of Fish To Buy For Traditional Gefilte Fish
A Jewish delicacy with medieval origins, gefilte fish is still "swimming" today in the hearts, minds, and tummies of all who desire it. The word "gefilte" is Yiddish in origin and means stuffed, exemplifying how it was historically prepared by stuffing herbed fish patties back inside of a fish prior to cooking. Nowadays, preparation methods have gotten considerably more streamlined. The convenient presence of food processing machines and other conveniences have taken this iconic Jewish food into modern times while still maintaining the proud traditions of its ancestry. To achieve the most authentic gefilte fish, it's vital to have the right fish, which includes pike, carp, or freshwater whitefish – ideally a mix of all three for optimal flavor.
A relevant note about this trio of fish is that each one is by Jewish law considered kosher because all of them have fins and scales. For those adhering to a strictly kosher diet, of course, you will want to purchase any fish for your homemade recipe directly from a kosher butcher. The flavor combination of the fish along with the requisite herbs, spices, and other ingredient additions is what truly makes gefilte fish taste just right. If you have the time, resources, and access to the ideal fish, it's definitely worth a try.
The right fish for your dish
In addition to tradition are also newer variations such as salmon and halibut gefilte fish and more. With that said, if you're looking for the most authentic variety of gefilte fish, it has to be made with the right kind of whitefish. It's truly within the combination of simple flavors that the beauty of this oft-misunderstood delicacy lies. Between the ground-up whitefish, onions, matzah meal, egg, salt, pepper, and a whisper of sugar, you have a fantastic patty of fish that can be cooked to perfection and enjoyed around the table. Not to mention, of course, the addition of that sweet and spicy beet-laced horseradish that can clear out one's sinuses like no other. This is definitely a must-have condiment to go with our gefilte fish.
It's also necessary to note that the jarred version of gefilte fish differs vastly from that of a scratch-made recipe. If you've only ever tried jarred gefilte fish, it's worth rolling up your sleeves to make it at home at least once to truly understand the authentic flavor profile and how each ingredient complements the entire recipe right down to the sliced carrots served as a garnish on top. It's more than just a tasty fish dish but a robust cultural history in every savory bite.