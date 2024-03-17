The Origins Of Passover's Ceremonial Seder Meal

The Jewish holiday of Passover will soon be here, which means celebrants will be enjoying the symbolic ceremony of the seder meal shortly. Passover is the commemoration of the Exodus from Egypt led by Moses, wherein the religious leader is said to have parted the Red Sea for the Jewish slaves to escape the pharaoh's reign. The celebration lasts seven or eight days, but the most important part of the holiday is the seder meal, which occurs on the first (and sometimes second) night of Passover.

Unfortunately, there's a shortage of good historical texts capable of fleshing out a clear picture of when and where the seder meal originated. These gaps in our understanding have led to a sizable theological debate, which we are not going to pretend to be the ultimate authority on. That said, there is a general outline that is commonly held to be true. Although the Exodus took place in the 13th century B.C., the celebration of its occurrence didn't come until much later.

At the time, the Jewish people were still polytheistic and engaged in folk rituals, even if Yahweh was considered their primary deity. One such ritual was Pesach, where farmers would greet the uncertain seasons of spring and summer with an animal sacrifice as a plea for a bountiful harvest and good health for their flocks. The sacrifice was followed by a hearty feast, which gives us the first insight into how the Passover Seder came to be what it is today.