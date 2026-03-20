The Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta You Should Skip, According To Customers
The thought of eating frozen pasta may be disturbing to some (read: your Italian nonna), but if you're going to buy frozen pasta, you're going to want to purchase it from a grocery chain that knows how to do frozen fare well. We are, of course, talking about Trader Joe's, which stocks an impressive lineup of frozen pastas — some of which are worth buying, while others are worth skipping. While, as a whole, it does these entrées justice, there are some that customers just aren't happy with. Chief among them are the Mushroom Ravioli with Mushroom Truffle Sauce.
It sounds like a good pasta — as the hearty mushrooms and complementary truffle sauce seem like a match made in heaven — but customers report that this is not the case. "I was so excited for the Mushroom Ravioli. I am devastated to admit it's disgusting," said one Reddit user. "It's so bad I threw the whole bag away," another commented. However, reviews about this product seem to be really split down the middle, as some folks note that the mushroom flavor is quite strong and the truffle flavor is light. So, your opinion on mushrooms may dictate whether you like this dish — as would the way you cook it.
How to cook this pasta for maximum enjoyment
Many Reddit users were quick to point out that microwaving this pasta dish is not the way to go, which may explain why some dislike it so much. "Looks like you microwaved it, so it is going to be disgusting. Cook it in a cast iron with a little olive oil, fresh garlic and black or red pepper and it cooks down so it isn't watery," said one Reddit user who recommended finishing the plate with Parmesan, basil, and grape tomatoes. "No matter what the package says, you can't microwave it. It has to be cooked in a pan," another affirmed.
Based on our assessment, it seems like the folks who like this product the most are the ones who've cooked it on the stovetop rather than in the microwave. However, that kind of defeats the purpose of a microwaveable pasta dish. If you're after something easier and tastier, you're better off grabbing one of Trader Joe's other pastas. We have a soft spot for the Cauliflower Gnocchi (which one of our tasters ranked as its best frozen pasta) or its Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese fresh Ravioli — which another taster said was its best refrigerated ravioli.