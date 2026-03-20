The Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta You Should Skip, According To Customers

The thought of eating frozen pasta may be disturbing to some (read: your Italian nonna), but if you're going to buy frozen pasta, you're going to want to purchase it from a grocery chain that knows how to do frozen fare well. We are, of course, talking about Trader Joe's, which stocks an impressive lineup of frozen pastas — some of which are worth buying, while others are worth skipping. While, as a whole, it does these entrées justice, there are some that customers just aren't happy with. Chief among them are the Mushroom Ravioli with Mushroom Truffle Sauce.

It sounds like a good pasta — as the hearty mushrooms and complementary truffle sauce seem like a match made in heaven — but customers report that this is not the case. "I was so excited for the Mushroom Ravioli. I am devastated to admit it's disgusting," said one Reddit user. "It's so bad I threw the whole bag away," another commented. However, reviews about this product seem to be really split down the middle, as some folks note that the mushroom flavor is quite strong and the truffle flavor is light. So, your opinion on mushrooms may dictate whether you like this dish — as would the way you cook it.