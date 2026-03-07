5 Trader Joe's Frozen Pastas To Buy And 2 To Skip, According To Customers

Ah, frozen pasta. It's what we reach for when we're feeling under the weather and don't want to cook. It's what we pull out of the freezer when we get home from a long day's work. It's what we rely on when we realize that there are no other ingredients in the pantry. But what if frozen pasta could be something we look forward to, not as a backup plan, but as an entirely delicious meal in its own right?

A handful of Trader Joe's frozen pastas are up for the task, pleasing customers with myriad appetites. Whether you're craving a stick-to-your-ribs bowl of mac and cheese or a simple serving of noodles, you can find what you want in the frozen aisles of this popular grocery store. There's a lot to love about these pastas, with customers often marveling over their creamy sauces and superb textures. At the same time, however, there are some products that many customers adamantly avoid, often because of an off-putting flavor or texture that overpowers the rest of the dish.

We've scoured online forums to get a better sense of the frozen pastas that you should buy and skip, according to customers. You'll find them below, along with suggestions about how to best cook the products, as well as how to jazz them up with other ingredients, if desired. You can find more notes on our methodology at the end of this article.