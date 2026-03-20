Save Avocado Skins For The Ultimate Mini Guacamole Bowls

Avocados are loved for their flavorful interior, but their exterior skin usually gets the short end of the stick. Besides using avocado skins for convenient guacamole bowls, they're also the unexpected key to richer corn on the cob. After scooping the flesh out of the fruit, there is usually a little fat left on the inside. Simply invert the skin and rub it on your warm corn to extract any leftover fat and fresh avocado flavor. It's tasty with a sprinkle of salt or Tajín.

Avocado skins also have non-culinary uses too. Since they are biodegradable, you can use them to start seedlings in. Add your choice of soil to the skin, plant your seeds, and put them by a sunny window or under a plastic tin to simulate a greenhouse. You can also use the skins as a natural plant fertilizer; blend them with water and pour the nitrogen-spiked concoction all over your plants to help them grow.