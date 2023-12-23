Avocado Skins Are The Unexpected Key To Richer Corn On The Cob

The only thing better than grilled corn on the cob is corn on the cob that has been smeared with the leftover remnants found on an avocado skin. Corn on the cob is delicious naked and simply sublime smothered in butter, but if you want a richer bite, that smudge of mushy avocado rubbed all over a cob of corn is going to help you achieve this.

Avocado is rich in fat and when the creamy green fruit touches the warm corn, you get a melting effect that is similar to butter, but with more flavor. This is especially true when you sprinkle a little salt over it. This seasoning brings out the flavors of both the avocado and the corn which complement each other in a big way. Simply rub those avocado peels that still have a little fruit left in them over your grilled or boiled corn.