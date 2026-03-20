Give Boring Baked Potatoes A New Spin And Make Them The Bloomin' Way

If baked potatoes are in your regular dinner rotation, you might be looking for a way to make this delicious side dish a little more interesting. May we introduce: the bloomin' baked potato. We've already covered how to make a restaurant-worthy blooming onion at home — but a blooming baked potato requires less effort, no deep-frying, and no messy batter.

Also called a potato blossom, there are myriad methods for making one, and a deep well of recipes available online. The simplest way we found was to use a 12-slice apple slicer, slicing downward on the potato until there is about 1 inch left on the bottom. To stabilize the potato for the baking sheet, it can be trimmed flat on the bottom.

From there, you can choose to slather it in softened butter or coat it with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Once baked until fork tender, you can top your blooming potato as you normally would a regular old baked spud — sour cream, shredded cheddar, chives, and bacon bits are all classic.