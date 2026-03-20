This Salting Tip Makes Buttered Noodles Taste Way Better

Buttered noodles are an easy weeknight dinner that is both filling and comforting. You don't need many ingredients (or much time) to make creamy garlic butter noodles, but there is one trick that will make them taste way better. Tasting Table spoke with Ed Scarpone, culinary director at Giulietta, a New York City Italian restaurant, to get his tips for elevating this classic budget comfort meal.

"Salt enhances the butter flavor," Scarpone explains. "It allows the taste of the fat to shine through and suppresses bitterness." However, when and how you add salt and other seasonings will make a difference. Adding salt at both the start and finish of the dish is the way to go. Scarpone begins by preparing the pasta in well-salted water, essentially salting the noodles from within. "When pasta is properly seasoned from the cooking water and finished with a touch of salt at the end," he explains, "it sharpens the butter's dairy notes and makes the dish taste fuller and rounder rather than flat."

Rather than using salted butter to dress your noodles, opt for a high-quality unsalted variety. A higher quality butter will stand out among so few ingredients, elevating the entire dish. And because you're using unsalted butter, that final sprinkling of salt at the end is key.