If You Haven't Tried Air Frying Deviled Eggs, Now's The Time

Deviled eggs reign supreme among the appetizers, and rightfully so. Creamy and flavorful, they're the perfect bite-sized food for potlucks, family gatherings, and other events where you're expecting a hungry crowd. Our easy deviled eggs recipe is a great starting point, and when you're ready to level up, consider using the air fryer to give the eggs the ultimate crispy texture.

Start by making hard-boiled eggs, which you can cook on the stove in about 10 to 12 minutes, or directly in the air fryer (without water) at 270 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 to 17 minutes. Once chilled, halve the eggs and scoop out the yolks — you'll be using those for the filling. Then, it's time to bread the cooked whites. Dunk them first into flour, then into whisked raw eggs, and lastly into breadcrumbs. Butter crackers work too, if you prefer.

Place the breaded eggs into the air fryer, ensuring there is space between them. If they're squished too close to each other, the breadcrumbs won't crisp up evenly. This means you might have to work in batches if you're prepping for a crowd, but luckily the frying time is fairly short. Set the air fryer temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and fry the breaded eggs for three to five minutes on each side, until they develop a nice golden-brown color.