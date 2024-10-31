Your Classic Deviled Eggs Need A Deep-Fried Upgrade. Here's How

Deviled eggs are creamy, tangy, and easy to prepare, making them the perfect appetizer for any occasion. While their simplicity is a plus, it also makes them a little too common. To shake up the classic dish, deep fry your next batch of deviled eggs.

Advertisement

Giving deviled eggs a crunchy texture revamps them into something entirely new. Though submerging them in oil may seem like it'll disrupt the delicate texture, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, has the perfect method for achieving deep-fried deviled eggs. "I recommend only deep frying the [hard-boiled] egg white," he says. "If you deep fry the entire deviled egg, it can make the filling watery, which isn't optimal for achieving that creamy yolk filling." To ensure that the hard-boiled egg whites are perfectly crunchy yet remain intact, Serrano-Bahri says he "always start[s] with a three-step coating process."

First, to create the coating that will give you the best results, combine flour with a beaten whole egg, and either panko or traditional breadcrumbs. After dredging the hard-boiled egg whites through the coating, the chef drops them into the fryer for about two or three minutes, ensuring that the oil is at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the egg whites have drained on a paper towel, you can proceed with filling them up with your yolk mixture. With that done, Serrano-Bahri says you shouldn't let the deep-fried deviled eggs sit around. "I recommend serving right away in order to enjoy the crispy texture!"

Advertisement