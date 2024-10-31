Your Classic Deviled Eggs Need A Deep-Fried Upgrade. Here's How
Deviled eggs are creamy, tangy, and easy to prepare, making them the perfect appetizer for any occasion. While their simplicity is a plus, it also makes them a little too common. To shake up the classic dish, deep fry your next batch of deviled eggs.
Giving deviled eggs a crunchy texture revamps them into something entirely new. Though submerging them in oil may seem like it'll disrupt the delicate texture, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, has the perfect method for achieving deep-fried deviled eggs. "I recommend only deep frying the [hard-boiled] egg white," he says. "If you deep fry the entire deviled egg, it can make the filling watery, which isn't optimal for achieving that creamy yolk filling." To ensure that the hard-boiled egg whites are perfectly crunchy yet remain intact, Serrano-Bahri says he "always start[s] with a three-step coating process."
First, to create the coating that will give you the best results, combine flour with a beaten whole egg, and either panko or traditional breadcrumbs. After dredging the hard-boiled egg whites through the coating, the chef drops them into the fryer for about two or three minutes, ensuring that the oil is at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the egg whites have drained on a paper towel, you can proceed with filling them up with your yolk mixture. With that done, Serrano-Bahri says you shouldn't let the deep-fried deviled eggs sit around. "I recommend serving right away in order to enjoy the crispy texture!"
What type of coating should you use for deep-fried deviled eggs?
Like chef Serrano-Bahri notes, his preferred type of breadcrumb for the appetizer is panko or the traditional kind. The creamy filling of Dijon mustard, crème fraîche, dill, and mayo provide plenty of flavor, but if you want a savory boost, he says parmesan mixed into the coating mixture makes for a delicious addition. You can also go beyond breading and dip the egg whites in batter instead — just make sure you take precaution. "I recommend a coating over a batter, because batter tends to puff up and can leave minimal space for the deviled egg filling after frying," he states. "However, if you go with a batter mixture, ensure it's a lighter batter, such as beer or egg batter."
Deep-fried deviled eggs are best when enjoyed immediately, but if you have to wait, Serrano-Bahri has the perfect method for ensuring they still taste fresh. "If you're preparing for a crowd, you can also put them in the oven at a warming setting of 220 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit," he advises. However, you can only keep them in there for so long. "I don't recommend leaving the eggs in the oven for more than 30 to 45 minutes," he adds, "because they'll continue cooking and become rubbery." If you must serve them at a later date, you can store deviled eggs in the fridge for four days, but they won't be as crispy when they come out.