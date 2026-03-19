How Grocery Outlet's Food Gets Onto Its Shelves

People often wonder how discount food retailers like Aldi get their prices so low, and fans of Grocery Outlet know its prices are often even more bafflingly cheap. The California-based retailer is one of the up-and-coming names in grocery stores, growing on a reputation for big-time discounts that are often 20% cheaper than even other budget supermarkets. And unlike Costco or Aldi, the store is neither a massive warehouse, nor a place that relies primarily on a store brand. Instead Grocery Outlet relies on a unique sourcing model that is closer to clothing retailers like Nordstrom Rack and Marshalls.

It's really right there in the name: Grocery Outlet is an outlet store for food. The chain originated in the 1940s by selling food it bought for a discount from the military, and it has grown that model to buying excess merchandise from other retailers. This is called an "opportunistic" buying model, where the items Grocery Outlet carries are always inconsistent, and are only acquired when they can be bought for pennies on the dollar. The company employs buyers who travel the country looking for those opportunities where other chains or suppliers are facing inventory issues. This can be something as simple as companies that overbought a product, and seasonal products that are out of date, but it can also mean leftover products that still have old packaging after a rebranding, or items that are closer to their sell-by dates. Other retailers would rather sell to Grocery Outlet, even at a massive discount, than simply let the products go to waste.