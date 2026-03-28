Add Limoncello To Give This Italian Dessert A Luscious Summer Twist

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with light, flavorful desserts and ingredients. And, if you're looking for inspiration, Italian desserts are a good place to start. From semifreddo to gelato, there are no shortage of options to try. One of our favorites is zabaglione. This boozy Italian custard is usually made with an eggy custard flavored with wine (often Marsala) and sugar, though you can always substitute the wine with an even more summery spirit, like limoncello.

This custard reflects the flavor of the alcohol well, which is why using limoncello for it is such a good idea. This spirit marries fresh lemon juice, vodka, and sugar together (think super concentrated boozy lemonade), meaning all of those flavors will be expressed in your zabaglione. It's a notably lighter alternative to Marsala wine-based zabaglione (like our classic zabaglione with figs and amaretti recipe), which contains all of the heavy notes (like stone fruit and brown sugar) of the fortified sweet wine. While non-traditional, it does make for a tasty, summer dessert that pairs well with other ingredients and garnishes.