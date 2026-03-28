Add Limoncello To Give This Italian Dessert A Luscious Summer Twist
Summer is the perfect time to experiment with light, flavorful desserts and ingredients. And, if you're looking for inspiration, Italian desserts are a good place to start. From semifreddo to gelato, there are no shortage of options to try. One of our favorites is zabaglione. This boozy Italian custard is usually made with an eggy custard flavored with wine (often Marsala) and sugar, though you can always substitute the wine with an even more summery spirit, like limoncello.
This custard reflects the flavor of the alcohol well, which is why using limoncello for it is such a good idea. This spirit marries fresh lemon juice, vodka, and sugar together (think super concentrated boozy lemonade), meaning all of those flavors will be expressed in your zabaglione. It's a notably lighter alternative to Marsala wine-based zabaglione (like our classic zabaglione with figs and amaretti recipe), which contains all of the heavy notes (like stone fruit and brown sugar) of the fortified sweet wine. While non-traditional, it does make for a tasty, summer dessert that pairs well with other ingredients and garnishes.
How to make a limoncello-spiked zabaglione
If you aren't familiar with zabaglione, just know that you're in for quite an arm workout. The custard has to be gently cooked over a bain-marie so that the eggs don't scramble but rather, gently thicken with the sugar. Many preparations of limoncello zabaglione call for adding the spirit with lemon zest to the egg and sugar mixture after it's partially cooked, then cooking it more until it thickens. The lemon zest is important here, as it will balance out the sweetness of the limoncello and add a stronger citrusy flavor and aroma to the dessert. The custard should be soft and fluffy by the time you pull it from the heat.
Some recipes call for adding heavy cream to the custard to thicken it and give it a creamier mouthfeel, though this is not necessary. Limoncello zabaglione is best served simply, though if you want to invest in the presentation, try adding a sprig of mint, a couple of plump red raspberries, or some of the extra lemon zest to the top. It's a refreshing, summery twist on a classic Italian recipe that will transport your taste buds to the Amalfi Coast.