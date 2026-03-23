What To Know About 'Chilling Hours' When Moving Indoor Peach Trees Outside

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Growing a peach tree indoors is a labor of love. It requires choosing the right variety that will maintain a small enough size and be able to self-pollinate. You'll need to find a spot in the house where it will get six to eight hours of direct sunlight, but ideally more. Then you will discover that even indoor peach trees need some outside time during the year.

Peach trees require what's known as chilling hours during winter. This is a certain amount of time exposed to low temperatures — between 32 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit — and is essential if you want the tree to produce fruit. The number of chilling hours depends on the category of peach, so it's something you'll need to consider when choosing which variety to grow.

Your peach tree could need anything from 100 hours to 1,100 hours of chilling time. So it's not a decision to be made lightly, even if you're growing a peach tree from a leftover pit. You'll also need to compare this to the average temperatures in your area. The information is readily available from online tools or local weather stations, but bear in mind that it's a prediction rather than a guarantee.