This Overrated Appliance Can Be Replaced With A Good Blender

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When it comes to must-have, multi-purpose, small kitchen appliances, few rival the almighty blender. Beyond smoothies, blenders are a real powerhouse in meal prep and can whip up everything from nut flours to doughs to sauces, soups, and cocktails with the press of a button. Thanks to today's high-powered blenders, there's virtually no need for a food processor anymore. We wondered if a blender could replace a bulky one-trick pony: the household juicer.

"I think this comes down to what your definition of juice is and what you're looking for," says Alana Kysar, a recipe developer and author of the forthcoming cookbook "Aloha Veggies," releasing April 28. Born and raised in Hawai'i, Kysar celebrates the islands' multicultural culinary heritage through veg-forward twists on Hawai'ian classics. "You can absolutely make juice in a powerful high-speed blender, and I prefer this because you retain more fiber when you blend rather than extract," she says. "However, if you want a pulp-free or super-liquid juice, it requires a little extra work. You'll need to blend your ingredients, then strain them through something super fine, like a nut milk bag."

The straining feature is the one thing a juicer has that a blender doesn't. But the multifunctionality of a blender more than makes up for it. If straining the juice is a top priority for you, your juicer may deserve its spot on your counter. Otherwise, a high-powered blender is a worthwhile replacement.