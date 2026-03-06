Why There's Simply No Need For A Food Processor Anymore

I've had a food processor in my kitchen ever since I first moved out on my own at 19. I've owned a surprisingly varied array of these gadgets over the years, from small, cheap, one-cup appliances to a heavy-duty, 1980s 14-cup KitchenAid food processor inherited from my grandmother. She bought it in France, and the fact that it still works today is another stunning example of the incredible craftsmanship of vintage kitchen appliances.

Yet, despite owning so many different types of food processors, it's actually the appliance I use the least. I find it cumbersome to take out of the cabinet, and it's a pain to clean all the small parts when finished. In fact, I often start to get one out to use it and then realize it's gotten so dusty from being in storage that I'd have to clean it before I even begin, which is enough to deter me. It typically ends up being faster just to chop and dice by hand than go through all of that hassle.

Food processors may still be a handy gadget for anyone who hates chopping, wants to avoid getting the smell of garlic or onions on their hands, or regularly meal preps or puts together large quantities of food. It's also useful for those who suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel, or any other condition that make slicing and dicing difficult or painful. Obviously, it's still a vital appliance for commercial kitchens, but for many casual home chefs, a knife and cutting board are all that's needed. A food processor isn't really necessary, and it just ends up taking up valuable counter or cabinet space.