There are around 156 restaurants in the world to have won three Michelin Stars, but over 3,700 across the globe that have earned at least one. Despite that large number, precious few are led by women. That isn't because women lack the talent or a desire to learn the culinary arts, it's a glaring fact underscoring the barriers that women in the restaurant industry still face. For example, in 2025, Chizuko Kimura became the first female sushi chef to be awarded a Michelin Star. If you find that surprising, think about it this way.

The first Michelin Star was given to a restaurant in 1926, but the first female chef, Sonia Stevenson, didn't receive a star until 1976. The hypocrisy of this inequality becomes more evident when considering a historic dichotomy: On one hand, women have historically been expected to fulfill the role of cook at home, but on the other, some countries, like the U.S., once prohibited them from dining at restaurants without men. In those days, running a restaurant must have seemed like a pipe dream.

The industry has progressed since then, and we still have a long way to go. Thankfully, with each passing year, more and more female chefs rewrite the narrative of gastronomy. In honor of history's oft-overlooked culinary masters, we're taking a look at 13 Michelin Star restaurants led by trailblazing women.