13 Michelin Star Restaurants Led By Trailblazing Women
There are around 156 restaurants in the world to have won three Michelin Stars, but over 3,700 across the globe that have earned at least one. Despite that large number, precious few are led by women. That isn't because women lack the talent or a desire to learn the culinary arts, it's a glaring fact underscoring the barriers that women in the restaurant industry still face. For example, in 2025, Chizuko Kimura became the first female sushi chef to be awarded a Michelin Star. If you find that surprising, think about it this way.
The first Michelin Star was given to a restaurant in 1926, but the first female chef, Sonia Stevenson, didn't receive a star until 1976. The hypocrisy of this inequality becomes more evident when considering a historic dichotomy: On one hand, women have historically been expected to fulfill the role of cook at home, but on the other, some countries, like the U.S., once prohibited them from dining at restaurants without men. In those days, running a restaurant must have seemed like a pipe dream.
The industry has progressed since then, and we still have a long way to go. Thankfully, with each passing year, more and more female chefs rewrite the narrative of gastronomy. In honor of history's oft-overlooked culinary masters, we're taking a look at 13 Michelin Star restaurants led by trailblazing women.
Sue Zemanick - Zasu
Chef Sue Zemanick has racked up an impressive list of accolades in her long career, including a four-year-streak as a James Beard Award finalist. In 2019, she opened Zasu, a cozy seafood and vegetable-focused eatery that uses French techniques to elevate local flavors. With just 15 menu offerings, she demonstrates how a "less-is-more" ethos makes it a Michelin Star-worthy restaurant.
Glazed pork belly laid over fennel-celery root purée is one of several examples, including the tilefish atop Swiss chard, sweet potatoes, and beech mushrooms in a bright beurre blanc. Zemanick's signature pierogies with potatoes, roasted garlic, and mushrooms are another highlight, not only because they honor her Slovak heritage, but because they helped raise her profile as an acclaimed chef.
Anne-Sophie Pic - Maison Pic
Continuing a four generation-legacy of earning Michelin Stars is no easy feat, yet that's exactly what Anne-Sophie Pic has done. She has been at the helm of her family's three-starred restaurant, Maison Pic in Valence, France, since 1997. At the time of writing, she is the only women in France to run a kitchen at Michelin's highest level. Maison Pic is a polysensory escape unto itself, from its floral flourishes and thick carpeting to its pristine porcelain plates and thoughtful service. It's the perfect setting for dishes that are delicious as they are inventive.
Pic has curated two artful "Impregnation" menus, one for lunch with seven dishes and another for dinner with 10. The Berlingots ASP — stuffed with Banon goat cheese, matcha, celery-like livèche, and citrusy cédrat — is not only a French dish you need to try at least once, but one of Pic's signature creations. Recently, Pic was enlisted to create gourmet outer space food for Sophie Adenot, a French astronaut who will board the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for its 13th mission.
Tatiana Mora - Mita
Washington D.C. has the highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants in the United States. Among their acclaimed ranks sits Mita, a plant-based Latin American concept owned by chefs Tatiana Mora and Miguel Guerra. Mora met Guerra while leading the culinary program at Serenata, a Latin-inspired cocktail bar that's considered one of the best in D.C. At the time, Guerra was the head chef at the Michelin-rated Colombian restaurant El Cielo.
The inspiration for Mita stems from their shared Venezuelan heritage and passion for Latin cuisine, which is evident in the food it serves. In 2024, less than a year after opening its brick-and-mortar, Mita earned its first star, making Mora the first-ever Venezuelan woman to run a Michelin Star restaurant.
Amid a warmly-lit setting, the chefs combine traditional and contemporary South American cooking techniques, re-imagining Latin cuisine as plant-based. From arepas filled with savory starches, served with tangy guasacaca sauce, cashew sour cream, and chontaduro-infused butter, to a foamy soup named Eloisa that honors Mora's grandmother.
Norma Listman - Masala y Maíz
Norma Listman is a chef, artist, and teacher, who co-owns Masala y Maíz with her husband Saqib Keval, and culinary director Catalina Londoño. At this Mexico City restaurant, the husband and wife duo merge their cultural roots to create dishes that Michelin inspectors call "highly original." For Listman, preserving traditional Mexican history and culinary techniques has always been a focal point, and that shines through each collaborative creation.
From this unified heritage, the dishes that earned Masala y Maíz a Michelin Star were born. Standouts include the pattis gordita, a fried potato topped with fiery xnipec salsa, chutney, dried pumpkin seeds, and lamb pibil, along with the pesca khatti mithi, which combines a sweet and sour Indian sauce with a build-your-own taquito-style fried fish platter.
Lorna McNee - Cail Bruich
When Lorna McNee isn't judging top chefs on the reality cooking show "Great British Menu," she's helming the kitchen at Cail Bruich, a modern cuisine-focused Michelin Star restaurant in Glasgow. McNee describes her cooking style as Scottish-led, with a focus on juxtaposing the natural flavors of locally-sourced ingredients with robust sauces. Cail Bruich, which means "to eat well," is the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Scotland run by a female chef. Previously, McNee spent 12 years honing her skills at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in the Gleneagles Hotel, an award-winning establishment with two Michelin Stars.
Accordingly, the thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu at Cail Bruich comes as no surprise. As part of its winter offering, guests can experience hand-rolled cavatelli pasta stirred with hen of the woods mushrooms, sage, and chestnuts, alongside milk bread and chive butter paired with slivers of aged Creedy Carver duck. To round out the experience, Cail Bruich keeps a tasteful selection of rare vintage wines.
Adejoké Bakare - Chishuru
Chishuru, the West African eatery steered by Adejoké Bakare, tucks away on a small block in Fitzrovia, London. Within the calming confines of this restaurant, Bakare is re-defining West African cuisine, a pursuit that has made her London's first-ever Michelin-rated Black woman, and the second in the world. West African cuisine isn't typically thought of as fine dining, but you wouldn't mistake the food at Chishuru for anything less.
Bakare, who started out hosting supper clubs, first opened the restaurant in 2020 during the pandemic. It later emerged from a turbulent five month-start to be named one of London's best new restaurants. Bakare now offers set lunch and dinner menus designed to help guests navigate West African cuisine. Dishes are flavorful without overshadowing the natural taste of ingredients, like the Èkuru, a cake of wild watermelon seeds and black-eyed beans, layered with pumpkin seed pesto, hibiscus, and served with Scotch bonnet sauce.
Elena Arzak - Arzak
Arzak, an old-world restaurant located in San Sebastián, Spain, has been a Michelin Star winner for over 50 years. Elena Arzak, who became joint head chef alongside her father in the late 2000s, was pivotal in pushing her family's Basque traditions into a modernized light. Today, as the primary person steering Arzak's culinary vision, she takes palates on a three-Michelin-starred excursion, letting guests choose between an extensive tasting menu paired with wine, and a set à la carte menu composed of seasonal ingredients.
Arzak's rotating array of dishes, workshopped in the adjacent Laboratorio Arzak, keeps the experience fresh and singular. The speckled lamb loin plate with bee-shaped crisps is one artful example, along with the monkfish served with celeriac pads and garnished with purple petals.
Alice Power - The Black Swan at Oldstead
The centuries-old hamlet that houses The Black Swan at Oldstead boasts some of the U.K.'s most exciting food. Under the leadership of Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks, is head chef Alice Power, who held the position of senior sous chef before being promoted in 2024. In her previous life as a civil servant, the thought of leading a Michelin-rated kitchen never crossed her mind. Today, alongside executive chef Callum Leslie, Power punctuates The Black Swan experience with three techniques: fermenting, pickling, and prolonged aging.
Dishes like barbecued, salt-aged deer haunch garnished with pickled elderberries demonstrate that, along with rhubarb sorbet topped with speckled shards of meringue infused with fennel and bee pollens. In addition to its Michelin Star, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin Green Star for its sustainable approach to gastronomy and eco-friendly practices.
Claire Smyth - Core by Claire Smyth
At the fore of Core stands chef Claire Smyth, the first and only British woman to win three Michelin Stars. Smyth spent 13 years working under Gordon Ramsey, at one point becoming the Chef Patron of his three Michelin-starred flagship restaurant, before striking out on her own to open Core in 2017. Under her watchful eye and keen sense for innovation, the Notting Hill establishment took less than four years to earn three Michelin Stars.
Core offers several classic dishes, including Smyth's signature "Potato and Roe" served over a dulse beurre blanc and topped with herring and trout roe, along with the roasted cod crowned with Morecambe Bay shrimp and Swiss chard. Alongside Core, Smyth presses against the boundaries of British cuisine at her other Michelin-starred restaurant, Corencuopia.
Dominique Crenn - Atelier Crenn
Atelier Crenn, a three Michelin-starred restaurant led by chef Dominique Crenn and chef/partner Juan Contreras, nestles in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco. Crenn was the first woman in America to win two, then three Michelin Stars, solidifying her worldwide acclaim. At this 14 year old eatery, she filters California ingredients through a French perspective to deliver food inspired by her Brittany upbringing.
Seafood and vegetables, which Crenn partially sources from her farm in Sonoma, are the focus. A seasonal menu makes for an unpredictable, yet always satisfactory experience. Crenn blends savory and sweet in surprising ways, like placing king crab atop citrus mousseline and crab-infused tamari, while also crafting dishes that spotlight the region's produce, like serving expensive chanterelle mushrooms with spruce tips, juniper berries, and acorn in a terrarium-style bowl.
Garima Arora - Gaa
The elegant taupe decor of Gaa was inspired by the same two cultures that has helped it earn multiple Michelin Stars. With reins in hand, chef Garima Arora forges new pathways for contemporary Indian cuisine, elevating Thai ingredients with traditional Indian cooking techniques. Born in Mumbai, the journalist-turned-chef learned the art of gourmet cooking at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, which led to apprenticeships under Noma's René Redzepi and chef Gaggan Anand, who's famously known for his progressive approach to Indian cuisine.
With the guidance of such prestigious names, it's no surprise that Arora would eventually become the first Indian woman to receive a Michelin Star. Guests can experience her studied blend of Southeast Asian cultures via the Gaa Signature Tasting Menu, such as the tamarind-flavored pork belly piled with pomegranate, diced celery, and red onion, and the fermented coconut cream topped with crystal caviar in a crustacean-like spoon.
At the end of 2023, Gaa became the world's second Indian restaurant to receive two Michelin Stars, making Arora the first and only Indian woman to run a two-starred restaurant. Earlier that year, she made her debut on "MasterChef India" season 7 as a judge.
Ana Roš Stojan - Hiša Franko
Without formal training, Ana Roš Stojan has been called, by some, the "Best Chef in the World." Her impressive work at Hiša Franko, the innovative Slovenian restaurant in Kobarid with three Michelin Stars and a Michelin Green Star, has proven why. A self-taught introduction to cooking helped her develop a unique approach, one largely responsible for making Slovenia a must-visit culinary destination. Hiša Franko's fine-tuned tasting menu is where Slovenian cooking traditions intersect with local ingredients, which Stojan politely nudges with influences from around the world.
Dishes like Garden Leaves, composed of leaves foraged at their peak, and folded into a makeshift cradle for a quail egg topped with Istrian truffle showcase Stojan's mindful nuance and dedication to the surrounding ecosystem. Menus are constantly shifting to allow entry to new and inventive flavors that continue to push the envelope.
Nadia Santini - Dal Pescatore
Dal Pescatore, a contemporary Italian restaurant in the village of Runate, has held three Michelin Stars longer than any restaurant in Italy's history. Chef Nadia Santini shapes the culinary vision, with help from sons Giovanni and Alberto, while her husband Antonio heads the front of house. Santini weds classic French techniques with the rustic warmth of Italian flavors. She was pivotal in elevating Dal Pescatore from a simple Italian restaurant to one of the world's foremost gastronomic destinations.
The lobster terrine topped with a quenelle of Oscietra Royal caviar emphasizes her approach to cooking, further expounded by classic dishes like tortelli stuffed with pumpkin and amaretti biscuit bits. Dal Pescatore also has a Michelin Green Star. Most of the ingredients it uses are sourced from its own farm, Cascina Runate, which covers 1000 square meters of the Lombardian countryside, and includes gardens, orchards, bee colonies, fruit trees, woodland, and more.