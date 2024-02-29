Exclusive: How Adajoké Bakare's Newly Michelin-Starred Chishuru Restaurant Is Defining West African Cuisine In London

Warm, relaxed, subtle, and intentional — these are all words that could be used to describe the atmosphere when walking into Chishuru, the recently relocated Fitzrovia-based restaurant of chef Adajoké (Joké) Bakare and her business partner and front-of-house manager Matt Paice. Based on the calm atmosphere, it's hard to believe that this became the recent home of the U.K.'s first-ever Michelin-starred Black female chef and the second in the world. It's an accolade that feels long overdue and simultaneously should include trumpets announcing Bakare's presence whenever she enters a room. Instead of trumpets, her food does the announcing, singing loudly with flavor and texture, prompting curiosity and delight in her guests.

Bakare first began this journey by hosting small, informal supper clubs around London. "It was just friends and family — honestly, just a very informal arrangement," she says. This value of generous hosting is a thread that continuously runs through Chishuru's history. The menu for both lunch and dinner is largely set, leaving guests only responsible for choosing their main course and drinks. Guests can also add an extra course, choosing from a list of just one between their starters and the main. The atmosphere already lends itself to a more relaxed and inviting dining experience by alleviating decision fatigue. I spoke with Bakare and Paice to learn more about how Bakare has created an atmosphere that allows guests to focus on engaging with the experience of the food, the atmosphere, and their own curiosities around West African cuisine.