Peanut Butter Vs Almond Butter: Is One More Nutritious Than The Other?

Have you ever wondered which nut butter is right for you? And which is more nutritious when it comes to peanut versus almond butter? We have, so we consulted two experts for the answer. Kat Benson, certified registered dietitian and board-certified specialist in sports dietetics at VNutrition, tells us, "One isn't necessarily more nutritious than the other. They're just different foods. Peanut butter comes from a legume and almond butter comes from a tree nut, but nutritionally they're fairly similar." She adds, "Both provide mostly healthy fats along with a little protein and fiber."

So, whether you're spreading peanut or almond butter on your toast, both can be a nutritious choice. The best option may simply come down to one's palate, preferences, and possible dietary considerations such as nut allergies.

Lena Bekovic, a certified nutrition support clinician and registered dietitian nutritionist at VNutrition, agrees, adding, "Pick the nut butter you love, read the labels, and enjoy it on whatever makes you happy: toast, apples, or straight off the spoon!" Benson also suggests we read the labels on the packaging of the nut butters. "What often matters more is the ingredient list," she explains, rather than whether your nut butter spread is made from peanuts or almonds, when it comes to nutritional value.