Peanut Butter Vs Almond Butter: Is One More Nutritious Than The Other?
Have you ever wondered which nut butter is right for you? And which is more nutritious when it comes to peanut versus almond butter? We have, so we consulted two experts for the answer. Kat Benson, certified registered dietitian and board-certified specialist in sports dietetics at VNutrition, tells us, "One isn't necessarily more nutritious than the other. They're just different foods. Peanut butter comes from a legume and almond butter comes from a tree nut, but nutritionally they're fairly similar." She adds, "Both provide mostly healthy fats along with a little protein and fiber."
So, whether you're spreading peanut or almond butter on your toast, both can be a nutritious choice. The best option may simply come down to one's palate, preferences, and possible dietary considerations such as nut allergies.
Lena Bekovic, a certified nutrition support clinician and registered dietitian nutritionist at VNutrition, agrees, adding, "Pick the nut butter you love, read the labels, and enjoy it on whatever makes you happy: toast, apples, or straight off the spoon!" Benson also suggests we read the labels on the packaging of the nut butters. "What often matters more is the ingredient list," she explains, rather than whether your nut butter spread is made from peanuts or almonds, when it comes to nutritional value.
What matters most is the ingredients list
So, what should we look for when we're shopping for almond or peanut butter? Bekovic says, "Check out the ingredient list on each of these: shorter is better!" Benson adds to Bekovic's suggestion, stating, "Ideally you want a peanut or almond butter that is just the nuts, or the nuts with a little salt. Some products add sugars or extra oils, so checking the ingredients can make a bigger difference than choosing between peanuts or almonds."
Both experts also agree that we should opt for the natural versions of the nut butters, rather than the heavily processed, sugared, or the hydrogenated kinds. "Natural or minimally processed nut butters not only taste closer to the real thing, but they also keep more of their nutrients and those good fats. Heavily processed spreads might be cheaper or more convenient, but they just don't measure up when it comes to health benefits (or flavor, if you ask me)," Bekovic enthuses.
With the natural versions of both nut butters, you may find separation of the oils and the butter in jar. Benson advises to just give it a stir. You can do this with a butter knife, to mix the oils back into the butter. She states, "...once you stir them they usually hold together pretty well." To help you decide on which nut butter to purchase, or not to purchase, we've also uncovered the popular brand that actually makes the worst almond butter and tried peanut butter brands with no added sugar or oils, so you don't have to.