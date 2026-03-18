This Simple Trick Transforms Your Salsa Into Something Richer And Deeper

To make fried salsa, you'll want to use a large pot. Splatters are bound to happen here. So, to avoid injury, be prepared in any way possible to contain the mess that will ensue, and to avoid getting burned. Once you have your cooking space ready, add a couple of tablespoons of oil and heat it before adding your fresh ingredients. From there, simply add, fry, and stir until you've reached the desired consistency. You can even use this hack with store-bought salsa.

With this technique, you may find that you are able to add vegetables to your salsa that you normally wouldn't. For instance, if you'd like to put in some zucchini or celery, the fear of ruining the salsa with a runny consistency is gone. Since the water will burn off as the oil thickens the dish, you'll be able to highlight different flavors while leaning into the frying process.

One thing to keep in mind is that when heating peppers in oil, their flavor is often reduced due to the inclusion of the fat. So, if you want to keep your salsa in a spicy place, think about adding hot sauce or ground-up peppers.