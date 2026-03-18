This Is Why Chocolate Chips Keep Sinking In Your Baked Goods — And The Easy Fix That Stops It

Chocolate chips are an excellent ingredient to add to a whole host of baked goods. They elevate a moist and decadent batch of muffins, quick breads, pancakes, and brownies, adding both sweetness and chocolatey flavor. However, we do have one major gripe with these chips: They always sink to the bottom of the treat. The reason for this is simple gravity. Chips are heavy, so they can't be supported by the weight of the batter, especially if it's thin.

However, there is an easy trick that you can employ to save your recipe. Coat the chocolate chips in flour before adding them to the batter. Although this won't solve the weight issue, the flour will create friction on the outside of the chips and slow the sinking process. You don't need to use a ton of flour for this hack, either — just a ¼ teaspoon of it per cup of chips. Otherwise, if you add too much flour, you could end up with raw, dusty pockets in your dough — another muffin mistake worth avoiding.