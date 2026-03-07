What To Know Before Substituting Chocolate Chips For Baking Chocolate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate is an ingredient that all bakers should have on hand. But did you know that there are many different kinds of chocolate to choose from? And, to make things more complicated, not all of these varieties behave the same way or should be used for the same recipes.

To get the scoop on the nuances of baking chocolate, we spoke with Nicole Patel, the founder of Delysia Chocolatier. The first kind of chocolate she shares is one that cookie lovers will be familiar with: chocolate chips. "They contain less cocoa butter and often added stabilizers, which are frequently wheat-based, and that's what prevents them from melting smoothly," she says. As such, when you bake chocolate chips into your favorite cookie or brownie recipe, you're not going to have to worry about them losing their shape or absorbing into the batter.

On the other hand, baking chocolate, which is often sold in bar form, is designed to melt. "It's more functional than chips, but it's still not optimized for shine, fluidity, or nuanced flavor," Patel says. Therefore, when substituting these two chocolates for one another, it's important to know that while their flavors might be similar, their composition and qualities make substituting them one for one difficult. Understanding the shortcomings and applications for each will help guide your decision on which one is right for your recipe.