The Absolute Best Method To Prevent Dark Bread Bottoms

Pulling a fresh, perfectly golden loaf of bread out of the oven is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have as a baker. But even if the bread looks perfect on the outside, there can still be some issues lurking beneath the surface. For example, an overly dark bottom.

There are a number of reasons for uneven coloring on a loaf's crust. A proofing issue is often the culprit, but steam also plays a big role when baking bread, as do ingredients like sugar and even the temperature of the oven. But more often than not, a burnt bottom is simply caused by the bread coming into direct contact with a hot Dutch oven or stone. Luckily, this is the simplest issue to fix — all you need to do is place some aluminum foil between the bread and your cooking vessel.

The foil will create a barrier between the loaf and the hot surface and absorb some of the heat, lowering the temperature of the bread's bottom without impacting the overall temperature of the Dutch oven. The crust will still brown, and you can even control how dark it gets by changing up the amount of foil you use.